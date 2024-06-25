Controversial singer Portable blamed his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, for his inability to attend his senior colleague, Davido and Chioma Rowland’s traditional wedding.

On Tuesday, the Afrobeats star and Chioma’s star-studded wedding was held in Lagos. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, and businessman Obi Cubana were among the dignitaries at the wedding.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the online dispute between Portable and Davido began over career advice during a dinner in Atlanta, Georgia.

But Portable, after the dinner with Davido, accused Zlatan Ibile of creating tension between him and Davido. He claimed that while they were in Atlanta, Zlatan called Davido and warned him to “behave himself” around Portable.

The 30-year-old singer stated in Instagram videos that Zlatan Ibile ruined his chance of attending Davido’s wedding as a groomsman.

Currently in the United States, the Ogun-born singer said he would have flown to Nigeria for the wedding if not for Zlatan Ibile.

He said: “Davido invited me to his wedding, and we discussed details when Zlatan Ibile called and disrupted things. If it weren’t for him, I would have attended the wedding.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Groomsmen

Portable threw shades at Zlatan Ibile for not being one of the groomsmen at the wedding and claimed that the singer didn’t even attend.

Portable added: “I don’t know if he’ll be absent or if he arrived late. He wasn’t among those who bowed to ask Chioma’s hand in marriage. He’s not in the top ten. He made a mistake, and his tailor let him down. He gave his clothes to a crazy tailor.”

Contrary to Portable’s claim, Zlatan attended the event.

Since Portable shot into the limelight with his song ‘Zazuu’, he has clashed with several artistes, including Wizkid, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, music promoter Billyque, Kogbagidi, and most recently, Davido.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

