Rising African Afropop sensation, Victony, released his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Stubborn’ on Friday.

The 14-track project features global stars, including Asake, Shallipopi, Saint Jhn, and American music star Teezo Touchdown.

The 23-year-old singer, who rose to stardom with his viral 2022 single “Soweto,” featuring Rema and Don Toliver, garnering over 61 million views on YouTube, officially kicked off his music career in 2017 with the release of his mixtape, The Outlaw King.

He started as a rapper and later honed his skills and developed a more dynamic artistry that allowed him to blend the sounds of R&B, Trap, and Afropop to express the extent of his versatility.

Collaborating with diverse artistes, Victony said he had crafted a unique project that defies genres and showcases the rich diversity of African music on a global platform.

The singer told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the album is a lyrical representation of his resilient return to music following the third anniversary of the near-fatal accident that claimed the life of his best friend and required him to undergo extensive surgery and rehab to re-learn how to walk.

Victony himself describes ‘Stubborn’ as more than just an album. He says, “The meaning of ‘Stubborn’ goes beyond what the title implies.

He said: ‘‘This album truly represents my story and everything I’ve had to overcome over the past few years. It’s not about reflecting on the trials and tribulations you inevitably face but also relishing in the abundance that life has to offer and authentically staying true to who you are despite what anyone has to say.

“I’m excited for my fans to hear what I’ve been working on for years and the masterful productions and artiste features that went into making this album.”

Miracle

The singer disclosed that he was in a coma for four days and in a wheelchair for a year after he was involved in an auto crash around 3 a.m. on April 26, 2021.

He said, “Just leaving the club, on our way back, I slept off. I was tired. That was my first time outside up to that time. So, I slept off. When I woke up, I was in the hospital with my dad. I was like, ‘What’s happening?’. Because my parents didn’t know I was in Lagos. So, I was like, ‘Why is my dad here?’ And he told me I was in a coma for about three or four days.”

He said when he recovered from the coma, he gained more insight about the fatal accident.

“I heard that the impact was from the back, like another car hit us. The driver and the other guy at the front were totally fine. There were two at the back and two at the front. So, the one beside me [at the back] died while I broke my legs,” Victony recalled.

On exploring different sounds in his debut album, the young singer said he wanted his fans to get a feel for all sides of Victony on this album.

STUBBORN TRACKLISTING

Oshaprapra ft Shorae

History

Ludo ft Shallipoppi

Anita

Everything

Risk

Tiny Apartment ft Saint Jhn

Slow Down ft Teezo

Stubborn ft Asake

Kolo

Bastard, Don’t Be Silly

Sunday School

Pier 46

Street Affair

