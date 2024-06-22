In Flavour‘s latest music video, “Her Excellency,” Nollywood sensation, Regina Daniels, shines as she embodies the vixen role of “Nwunye Odogwu.”

“Nwunye Odogwu” is an Ibo language term for the wife of a great man.

Flavour N’abania, celebrated for his unique fusion of highlife and afrobeats, released the visuals on Friday.

Known for his previous hits like “Adamma,” “Ada-Ada,” “Mmege,” “Nnekata,” “Virtuous Woman,” “Good Woman,” “Egwu-Ndi-Oma,” and now “Nwunye Odowgu,” the track has long been a soundtrack at traditional weddings in the east, praising the value of women and celebrations.

“Her Excellency” is not just a song but a celebration of African women, with “Nwunye Odowgu” symbolising the strength and elegance of the wife of a successful man.

Perfect pick

“Nwunye Odowgwu” refers to a woman who embodies elegance, grace, and the essence of being a supportive and influential wife to a successful man.

Regina, 23, has made a name for herself in Nollywood in the last decade. She is known for her versatile acting skills and charming screen presence.

Her marriage to Ned Nwoko, a prominent Nigerian businessman and politician known for his influence in various sectors, including hospitality, further propelled them into the spotlight.

The symbolism of “Nwunye Odowgu” in the three-minute track shows Regina is a perfect pick for the role.

Her portrayal adds depth to the song’s narrative, part of Flavour’s eighth studio album, “African Royalty,” released to critical acclaim last year.

Visuals

In the music video, a maid arrives with a crown and adorns Regina. The video also features other crowned ladies, adding to the regal theme. She wears a glowing white gown, a red neck bead, and flowing royal shoulder attire, exuding elegance and grace.

Directed by Director Pink, the video further unfolds with Regina portraying the character of an influential woman, perfectly complementing Flavour’s tribute to feminine power.

Before its official release, Flavour teased snippets of the video, sparking excitement among his loyal followers and music enthusiasts alike.

The anticipation grew as fans praised Regina’s performance and the video’s artistic direction, applauding how she effortlessly embodied the essence of “Nwunye Odogwu.”

The lyrics depict the wife of a prominent man as a symbol of beauty and elegance, commanding admiration and respect wherever she goes.

Some lyrics praise ‘Regina’ as adorned in gold jewellery, representing her husband’s success and their family’s prosperity.

The song repeatedly emphasises that the great man is thriving, with his wife’s maintained beauty serving as a testament to their flourishing status.

Watch the music video below

