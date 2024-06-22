Rema, a Nigerian music sensation, teams up with the rising star Shallipopi in their latest track, ‘Benin Boys.’

The track, released on Friday, is co-produced by Rema and producer Yo X.

Rema is renowned for hits like ‘Dumebi’ and ‘Iron Man,’ and Shallipopi, who just had his sophomore album, is known for his strength in blending traditional Benin rhythms with modern Afrobeats.

Their ‘Benin Boys’ collaboration already has over 1 million streams on its debut day on Spotify.

The track is set to be a guaranteed hit.

This three-minute track not only showcases their musical chemistry but also serves as a vibrant homage to the cultural vibrancy of Benin City.

From the outset, the song grabs attention with its wavy beat and the energy that both artistes bring to the table.

The track opens with Shalipopi and Rema’s regular introduction, “They call me Shallipopi, Pluto Presido —- Another Banga!” setting the tone for the lively narrative of the music.

The lyrics paint a picture of life in Benin City, blending English and Nigerian Pidgin seamlessly.

Shallipopi, known for his unique style, complements Rema’s musical delivery, creating a synergy that can be vibed to.

In the song, the duo raps about the pride of being from Benin, with lines like, “We are the pride of Benin; even the Oba should give us a medal,” showcasing their deep connection to their roots.

Lyrics, themes

The song’s lyrical content is rich with cultural references and local slang celebrating Benin’s identity.

The hook line, “See money, see it, see see see money,” strongly emphasises the themes of success and wealth, which are central to the aspirations of many Nigerian youths.

This mantra-like repetition emphasises the visibility and importance of financial success in their community.

The lyrics’ notable aspect is the strong sense of community and loyalty.

The line, “My Benin brothers are the ones I will call before I call the police if anything happens,” highlights the deep bonds and trust within the Benin community.

It reflects a cultural sentiment where family and community ties are prioritised over institutional interventions.

Musical composition, production

‘Benin Boys’ blends Afrobeat rhythms with modern trap, creating a contemporary yet traditional African sound.

Producer Yo X understood the assignment in his delivery.

The rhythmic bass lines, in sync with the continuous beat and the solos, make it impossible not to make a legwork dance move.

The production quality is top-notch, with a polished finish that enhances the song’s appeal.

The track’s structure is well-crafted, with a balance of verses and choruses that keep the listener engaged through three minutes.

Rema and Shallipopi’s verses alternate, blending Rema’s smooth flow with Shallipopi’s rhythmic style, making the track more enjoyable.

Vocal performance

Both Rema and Shallipopi deliver standout vocal performances.

Rema’s voice is smooth and melodic, effortlessly gliding over the beat, while Shallipopi brings a more rhythmic and energetic style.

It gives a feeling of anticipation for the following line and chorus.

Their contrasting vocal styles complement each other, creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience.

Rema’s ability to infuse his verses with melody and emotion enhances the song’s appeal, making it more than a rap track.

Shallipopi’s delivery, on the other hand, is more grounded and rhythmic, bringing a raw and authentic feel to the song. Together, their voices created a harmonious blend that captures Benin’s spirit and energy.

Cultural significance

‘Benin Boys’ is a hit tune and a cultural statement.

The song celebrates Benin’s pride, referencing local landmarks, which the artistes link to their names, such as Remy Ekehuan Road, Shalli Sapele, and Santa Monica.

These mentions provide a geographical anchor, grounding the song in a specific cultural and social context.

The song’s cultural significance is further strengthened by incorporating traditional dance references, such as Legbegbe—”dancing side by side” — a popular Yoruba legwork dance move.

Verdict

‘Benin Boys’ is more than just a song; it’s an anthem for the youth of Benin City and a testament to their resilience and vibrancy.

While the song showcases vibrant beats and rich cultural references, the lyrics reveal several notable flaws.

Firstly, the chorus, “See money, see it, see see see money,” is overly repetitive, leading to monotony and diminishing the song’s lyrical depth. This excessive repetition might disengage listeners who prefer more substantive content.

The song heavily focuses on materialism with lines like “A lot of money, money repeatedly” and “use them to buy a 4Matic.” This emphasis may need to be deeper, overshadowing the established more decadent cultural themes.

Additionally, certain lines can objectify individuals, such as “There are many fishes in the river, but you are the one I want to taste. I’ll eat you and clean my mouth, have you for lunch and dinner, then move on to the next.”

This portrayal can be seen as disrespectful and demeaning, potentially alienating female listeners or those who value respectful representation in music.

Lastly, while overemphasising local references adds authenticity, it might not resonate with a global audience unfamiliar with these locations. Balancing local pride with universally relatable themes could broaden the song’s appeal.

Despite the flaws, the strength and synergy between Rema and Shallipopi are evident throughout the song.

Their seamless partnership and undeniable chemistry ensure that ‘Benin Boys’ resonates not just in Benin but across Africa and beyond, setting a new standard in the Afrobeats genre.

‘Benin Boys’ is rated 7/10.

