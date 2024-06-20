Oluseun Kuti, popularly known as Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti, has announced the release of a single from his yet-to-be-released album.

The single features Damian Marley, the son of legendary reggae pacesetter Bob Marley, a Four-time Grammy Award-winning artiste. Seun’s Egypt 80 will feature on the track.

This is the first time the Kutis and the Marleys are collaborating on a musical effort record together. Damian, who released “Wisemen’’, his first solo release in 2024 on 19 June, is the only child born to Marley and Cindy Breakspeare, a Jamaican jazz singer crowned Miss World in 1976.

In an Instagram post, Seun said, “I’m feeling very honoured to announce our first single, DEY, featuring a great brother, Damian Marley.”

The collaboration of these two in this song will be more of a revised contemporary reincarnation of Fela and Bob Marley in one song.

The song’s title also arouses curiosity. “Dey” in Nigeria’s pidgin English means stay. Fans do not know what to expect from both artistes, but the fusion of Afro Highlife and Reggae will create an exciting collaboration.

“For me, it’s a truly special moment. This is the first time the Kutis and the Marleys are collaborating on a musical effort record together,” Seun said, expressing his excitement about the project. As fans and followers, you are privileged to witness this historic collaboration.

This highly anticipated project will be available across all streaming platforms on 26 June. Seun Kuti, Damian Marley, and their families eagerly await your support and the single’s release.

“I want everyone to check it out. Support the movement… let’s do this. It’s going time.”

History

One of the past attempts at a music collaboration between both families was in November 2013. Fela Kuti’s “M.O.P. (Movement Of The People)” was the theme song at the 2013 Felabration, featuring a performance from Bob Marley’s sons, Julian Marley and his band, and Ky-Mani Marley.

On the other hand, One Love, the movie about Bob Marley, was released in February 2024, and the soundtrack featured Nigerian stars Wizkid and Bloody Civilian.

Meanwhile, Seun and his band were also recently featured on Janelle Monae’s song “Float,” released in February 2023.

His upcoming album is expected to feature reputable artistes from around the world. His 2024 North American tour begins on 14 June in San Diego (Music Box) and ends on 16 June in Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival).

Seun will join the iconic Soul Rebels as a guest.

