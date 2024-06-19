Singer Terry G says Wizkid’s legal team has demanded the removal of his (Terry G’s) song ‘Mary Jane’ from digital streaming platforms.

‘Mary Jane’, the single that featured singer Wizkid, was recorded several years ago but was officially released in April 2024.

Despite conflicting online information about the release date of ‘Mary Jane,’ Terry G clarified during an interview with Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide that the duo recorded the song in 2016.

The three-minute track, which explores themes of love and obsession for a woman named Mary Jane, has sparked controversy between the two artistes, who previously had a good musical relationship.

The duo recorded the track during Wizkid’s early career when he was less well-known than Terry G, one of Nigeria’s leading street pop figures.

Terry G gained widespread recognition with hits like ‘Pass Me Your Love’ in the late 2000s, featuring AY.com, before announcing his retirement from music on 13 January.

The recent release of ‘Mary Jane’ has surprised netizens, stirring up discussions.

Zero approval

Terry G admitted that he did not secure the required clearance from Wizkid’s team before releasing the song, which was recorded years prior.

The singer explained that he did not seek approval for the release because, back then, collaborations were based on mutual respect and affection, not formal clearance processes.

“To be honest, this song [‘Mary Jane’] was recorded years ago. He came to my house in 2016, right inside my studio. I didn’t clear the song I made with him because, in my era, we don’t clear songs; we do collaborations based on love,” the street pop star recalled.

Terry G shared that his management received an email from Wizkid’s lawyers demanding the song be taken down, and he has directed his team to comply.

“I got an email yesterday, and my management contacted me. They didn’t want to tell me so that I wouldn’t feel bad. They said the lawyer has messaged them that ‘this is what is going on,’ and that the lawyer messaged them.”

When the host, Adesope, mentioned that ‘Mary Jane’ was currently at the top of the most streamed list on Apple Music, Terry G stressed the need for “professionalism.”

“I have dropped the song and pulled it down. I have requested that it be pulled down, and I am sure they will do that. The lawyers have reached out to me to take the song down.”

Between 2010 and 2016, Terry G and Wizkid enjoyed separate periods of success, contributing significantly to the Nigerian music scene.

The Akpako master initially began his musical journey in 2006, inspired by his mother, who is a chorister.

Terry G, known for his energetic performances and unique style, produced several hits and has since released four albums: ‘Free Me,’ ‘Ginjah ur Swaggah Season 1,’ ‘Terry Gzuz,’ and ‘Book of Ginger.’

Songs like “Free Madness” and “Akpako” became anthems, earning him widespread recognition.

Wizkid, on the other hand, rose to international stardom with hits like “Holla at Your Boy,” “Ojuelegba,” and “Come Closer.”

His blend of Afrobeats and pop, with high-profile collaborations, cemented his status as one of Africa’s most influential artists.

Great moment

Despite the takedown notice, Terry G expressed continued admiration for Wizkid, recalling their shared positive memories.

“The memory I ended with Wizkid is good; we ended with love, and I placed him so much on a high priority.

“He came to my house, and we recorded about four songs, and I appreciate it. We did a lot, and that was one of the greatest moments for me in this music game we are playing.”

“Wizkid is the Jay Z of your generation. There is something I like about Wizkid. It’s not about what you have but how you carry it; he’s got that carriage, and he inspires a lot, and I’d give that to him,” he said.

Terry G also talked about his evolving relationships with other artistes, like Timaya. They had a hit together called “Malonogede,” a standout during their prime years.

He explained why they weren’t so close and said, “Music changes. Our duo was crazy, but when people come to you, they come to you for what they want, and when things change, it shows why they are there.

“That’s music for you. You cannot blame anybody for that because it’s business. We were very close, but not anymore. It’s growth and distance. It happens to everybody.”

