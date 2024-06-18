In April 2024, Prophet Odumeje dropped his Amapiano hit “Power“, and now Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has done the same.

On Sunday, the publicity-loving pastor dropped the video of his 2018 hit song, ‘Elee’, which draws heavily from the Amapiano sound.

Although native to South Africa, the Amapiano inspires Nigerian musicians and producers. Spotify data released on Sunday revealed that Davido’s ‘Champion Sound’ is the most-streamed Amapiano song of the decade.

Aside from secular producers, some gospel singers have been inspired by Amapiano, notably prophet Odumeje, who recently gained attention for his song “Powers” featuring Flavour.

Due to the similarity in using the Amapiano sound, many Nigerians have compared Mr Enenche’s ‘Elee’ and Odumeje’s ‘Powers’, especially the hook and chorus.

While some fans saw striking similarities between the two preachers’ recent songs, others quickly pointed out the differences.

They argued that Pastor Enenche has a long-standing history in music, unlike Odumeje. Although Odumeje had a musical career in the past, he is considered newer to the scene than Pastor Enenche.

Benue State-born pastor Enenche is known for numerous gospel hits, such as “Hiding Place,” “Mighty God,” and “You Are Always There for Me,” which he often performs with his church choir.

Notable gospel singers from his church who have also been featured in his songs include Prosper Ochimana and the late Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Released just a month after the ‘BSc Law’ episode, “Elee” has generated significant online buzz.

Fans have described the remix as club-worthy, describing it as bringing new life to the original song from November 2019 with its fresh Amapiano beat.

Elee

The music video for “Elee” is genuinely one of a kind. In the video, Pastor Enenche donned a regal navy blue British attire reminiscent of the kings of England or the Dutch royalty.

His wife, Becky, complements him beautifully in an adorned blue British gown.

The scene feels like a moment straight out of the series “Bridgerton” or any classic British film, featuring a well-decorated castle, a red carpet and a crowd of dancers in traditional British fashion dresses like gowns and hats.

The song video is likened to a carnival, with Mr Enenche making a grand entrance.

Stepping out of a red vintage car with his wife, Pastor Enenche urged the crowd on the importance of praising God.

“Elee” is a fast-paced song that blends doxologies with a rhythmic Amapiano sound, creating a harmonious and uplifting musical experience.

Describing the song video, Mr Eneche wrote on his Instagram, “In my native tongue, the word Elee is used when something happens that is beyond words, or the vocabulary, it is an exclamation of surprise, excitement or jubilation.”

Elee is part of Mr Eneche’s recently released acoustic album, ‘In His Presence’. Dunny Drill directed the video.

Dr Paul Enenche – Elee (Studio Remix Bonus) [Official Music Video] (youtube.com)

