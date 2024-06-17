The competition reached a fever pitch in the latest episode on Sunday, with tensions running high over who would face elimination.

Host IK Osakioduwa introduced a suspenseful twist, keeping viewers and participants guessing until the final moments.

Adding to the excitement, the episode featured guest performer and judge Pheelz, a renowned record producer and singer-songwriter known for hits like “Finesse” and “Electricity” (with Davido).

This week’s episode proved to be an emotional rollercoaster, with the organisers revealing that a remarkable 35 million votes are shaping the destiny of the talented competitors.

Themed “Experience the Feels,” the night was dedicated to honouring family members, each performance a heartfelt tribute.

Adding to the sentiment, host IK celebrated Father’s Day by surprising all the fathers in the studio with delicious cupcakes.

Departing from the norm, the episode heightened suspense by announcing safe contestants one by one to perform, building suspense and keeping everyone on the edge of their seats, wondering who would be leaving the show at the night’s end.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The first four contestants to take the stage were Lammy, Chioma, Maio, and Mira Clear.

Performance recap

Lammy – “Speechless” by Michael Jackson

Lammy opened the show with a stunning rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Speechless.” Lammy delivered this ballad from Jackson’s 2001 album “Invincible” in a smooth and captivating performance, earning high praise from the judges. Omawumi commended him for incorporating her feedback from last week, Ric praised his song choice, while 9ice and Pheelz applauded his effort.

Chioma – “Way Maker” by Sinach

Chioma’s performance of “Way Maker” took the audience to church! The powerful worship song by Sinach resonated deeply, earning a standing ovation from Pheelz and accolades from all the judges. 9ice, who admitted he doesn’t usually attend church, was visibly moved by her rendition. Chioma dedicated the song to her family, reflecting on the goodness of God in their lives.

Maio – “Papa” by Johnny Drille

Maio’s tribute to his father with Johnny Drille’s “Papa” was heartfelt and impressive. This soulful song perfectly chose the theme, and Maio’s performance highlighted his vocal prowess. Omawumi loved his vocal runs and instrument-like voice but advised him to enjoy himself more on stage. Ric and 9ice also gave constructive feedback, cautioning him not to overdo the scales.

Mira Clear – “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Mira Clear’s energetic rendition of this classic duet was a highlight of the evening. Initially released in 1967, the song is an anthem of perseverance and love. Mira dedicated it to her mother and delivered a powerful performance that impressed the judges. Ric noted her consistent improvement and growing confidence, calling her a joy to watch.

As IK announced Mira Clear as the next contestant making it through, tensions began to rise as Chima, Lady Ruth, and Stevie remained in the hot seat, awaiting their fates. After an ad break, host IK brought Stevie, Lady Ruth, and Chima on stage to reveal their fates. Unfortunately, Lady Ruth was eliminated, leaving Stevie and Chima to join the top 6.

Reeling from the tension and newfound excitement of advancing to the next round, Stevie and Chima took the stage to perform. Here’s how it went:

Stevie – “I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

Stevie brought a fun, nostalgic vibe with his performance of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. This 1999 hit remains a pop classic, and Stevie’s joy was infectious. Ric and Pheelz praised his ability to engage the audience while maintaining pitch. Stevie dedicated the song to his family, reminiscing about their shared love for it.

Chima – “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Chima closed the show with a flawless rendition of Lionel Richie’s “Hello.” This soulful ballad showcases emotional depth and vocal power, and Chima’s performance was declared the best of the evening by Omawumi. Pheelz and Ric echoed her sentiments, with Ric humorously frustrated at the flawless delivery. Chima dedicated the song to his mom, noting its sentimental value as her ringtone after his dad died.

To vote for your favourite contestant, visit the Africa Magic website – Nigerian Idol shows every Sunday at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151 and GOtv Channel 12) and AM Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2).

READ ALSO: Five thrilling ways to win big with TECNO during Nigerian Idol

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

