Being “born in the wild” is a crucial part of natural life, where animals start without human influence. This experience shapes them early on, giving them essential survival instincts.

In the wild, newborns must rapidly learn to find food, evade predators, and move through their environment. This early self-reliance also builds resilience and adaptability through direct interaction with nature.

Metaphorically, for humans, being “born in the wild” sparks conversations about resilience and adaptability, which encourages a more authentic way of living. It fosters a deeper connection to the natural world and highlights our interdependence.

It reminds us of our ability to overcome challenges and navigate uncertainties by tapping our innate strengths and instincts.

For Nigerian pop star Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, to be “Born in the Wild” means learning “to have tough skin and be comfortable in uncertainty.”

From her roots in Lagos to global acclaim through collaborations with artistes like Wizkid, Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna, Tems has carved out a distinctive space in the music industry.

In this debut album, the singer asserts herself as both a visionary producer and a storyteller of her narrative.

Tems, GuiltyBeatz, Sarz, P2J, London, Spax, and DameDame produced the album.

“Born in the Wild” is a testament to her mastery of emotional storytelling and musical innovation.

Throughout the album’s 18 tracks, she delves into themes of stardom’s pressures and pre-fame traumas with clarity and confidence. Tems is the sole songwriter, crafting a track tale of emotions and gratitude.

Embracing a stripped-down ’90s aesthetic, the album allows Tems ample room to explore her profound reflections.

The title track, “Born in the Wild”, begins with acoustic guitar and Tems’ tender vocals, setting the stage for introspection into her struggles and wins.

Throughout the album, Tems blends vintage African influences with modern R&B, dancehall, and pop, creating a captivating and original sound.

Production and collaboration

This album captures a simple ’90s style and offers the opportunity to explore her thoughts deeply.

Tems takes a distinctive path in contemporary Afropop by collaborating with GuiltyBeatz, the Ghanaian Afropop DJ known for his work on her 2021 EP “If Orange Was a Place.”

Conga drums, wind chimes, and shekere rattles enrich the album’s sound, setting it apart from the mainstream.

Their partnership shines on tracks like “Wickedest,” which samples Ivorian quartet Magic System’s “1er Gaou,” and “Love Me, Jeje,” a fresh interpretation of Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 hit.

The acoustic guitar-led title track sets the tone with Tems’ vocals, evoking an intimate ambience complemented by twinkling piano notes.

This raw, unpolished production style persists throughout the album and contrasts the glossy finishes often found in contemporary Afropop.

In the track “Get It Right”, she features Asake. With his musical style, the track melds Amapiano and Afrobeats influences. Asake’s energetic delivery complements Tems’ smooth R&B style, adding a dynamic contrast that engages the song. His verses enhance the track’s narrative about romantic desire and commitment, echoing Tems’ lyrical themes of passion and longing.

She also featured J. Cole in “Free Fall”. This collaboration introduces a soulful mood with J. Cole’s verse contrasting Tems’ musical storytelling. His lyrical prowess complements Tems’ emotive vocals, creating a synergy that enhances the song’s narrative and emotional depth.

Themes

Self-discovery

Throughout “Born in the Wild,” Tems embarks on a journey of self-discovery, reflecting on her past and the experiences that have shaped her identity. The title suggests a return to nature and a raw, unfiltered examination of oneself.

The opening track, “Born in the Wild,” sets the tone for the album. It presents Tems as a figure reborn in the wild, away from the trappings of fame and societal expectations. It’s about reconnecting with one’s true self amidst chaos and noise.

Similarly, songs like “Me & U” and “Unfortunate” explore her internal struggles and triumphs, offering a glimpse into her evolution. “Me & U” focuses on Tems’ relationship with a higher power, exploring themes of faith and personal growth. It’s a meditative piece where she contemplates her place in the world and her connection to something greater than herself.

Gratitude

Gratitude is a recurring theme in the album, where Tems expresses thankfulness for her journey despite the challenges of her pre-fame traumas and the pressures of stardom.

“Hold On” serves as a message of hope and perseverance. Tems acknowledges her difficulties but emphasises the importance of holding on and being grateful for the lessons learned along the way. In “Love Me, Jeje,” Tems sings through the simplicity of past loves and the lessons they brought. The track’s nostalgic feel underlines a sense of appreciation for the experiences that have shaped her.

Romance

Tems takes a reflective approach to the ups and downs of love. Her lyrics on this album often touch on the emotional highs and lows of love, heartbreak, and healing.

“Unfortunate” delves into ill-fated romance and the pain and acceptance that come with lost love. Tems also used the “Wickedest” track to affirm the charm and pitfalls of love.

Mental health

Tems does not shy away from discussing mental and emotional health in her music. She confronts her inner demons and the pressures that come with her rising fame. The “Burning” track contemplates Tems’ inner turmoil and emotional struggles. The jazz-fusion guitar accompaniment adds to the immersive atmosphere, making it a deeply personal piece.

Her feature of J. Cole in “Free Fall” explores the feeling of losing control and the mental strain accompanying it. It’s a raw and honest look at the struggles of maintaining mental health in the face of external pressures.

Resilience

With this theme, Tems showcases her journey from humble beginnings to global fame. In “Hold On,” she stresses the importance of perseverance through life’s challenges. “Wickedest” highlights her confidence and strength, serving as an empowering anthem of self-belief.

Standout tracks

“Me & U”: A deeply personal song where Tems communicates with a higher power through a blend of faith and longing. Her passionate and powerful voice takes centre stage. It’s supported by a simple production that enhances her vocal strength.

“Love Me Jeje” merges vintage African music with modern R&B, dancehall, and pop. It pays homage to Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 classic while embracing a contemporary outlook, creating a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation.

With “Wickedest,” she sampled Magic System’s “1er Gaou.” This energetic track blends zouglou with contemporary Afropop, and Tems’s confident delivery and rhythm make it a standout on the album.

“Burning” is a reflective track where Tems explores her inner struggles musically. Nsikak David’s jazz fusion guitar accompaniment enriches the song’s immersive atmosphere.

“Hold On”: Closing the album with optimism, this track radiates hope and resilience through Tems’ uplifting vocals, offering a message of perseverance.

Verdict

This album beautifully depicts Tems’ journey from Lagos to international stardom, making it rewarding for both long-time fans and new listeners.

It is a confident debut that cements her place in the global music scene, reaffirming her roots and influences.

While ‘Born in the Wild‘ is an impressive debut that showcases Tems’ artistry and emotional depth, it does suffer from some pacing issues.

The album’s length, at 18 tracks, feels slightly excessive, and some interludes, like “Special Baby” and “Voices in My Head,” could have been pared back to maintain a tighter narrative flow.

Additionally, J. Cole’s verse on “Free Fall” and the commercial sheen of “Get It Right” with Asake is commendable but slightly disrupt the album’s cohesiveness.

Despite minor flaws, the album’s strengths far outweigh its weaknesses, making it a significant addition to the contemporary music landscape.

Tems’s “Born in the Wild” is rated 8/10.

