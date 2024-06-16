More information about how the famous Abuja Disk jockey Bashiru Bello, known as DJ Bash of Club Volcano in Gwarimpa, Abuja, died has emerged.

On Friday night, late DJ Bash, the Club Volcano’s in-house DJ, had just performed at a highly-publicised TGIF party to commemorate the NYSC Batch B ‘Passing Out’ ceremony when tragedy struck.

Mohammed Bello, DJ Bash’s older brother and an employee at the nightclub, on Sunday narrated the circumstances that led to his (DJ Bash’s) death in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said, “The Chairman of Club Volcano assigned DJ Homeboy, Modee, and him (DJ Bash) to manage the club. They were DJs doubling as managers. After the show ended that night, we waited for the waitress to tally the sales. I was among the staff present that night. One colleague went out for water and saw someone with a machete pushing the door.

“When the colleague returned, the person with the machete forced the door open and entered. We were stunned as such an incident had never occurred before. Shortly after, another individual armed with a gun entered. They spoke Hausa and demanded our cell phones, instructing us to lie down. When we thought they had left, some of us ran to the VIP toilet, where we hid ourselves and observed their activities. We heard them burglarising the entire club.”

Mr Bello added that while they were lying on the floor, one of the armed robbers ordered one of them to be shot.

He described the incident as a massive attack that happened at the same time. He said after the robbers’ departure, the club bouncers notified him that they shot DJ Bash.

“When I was in the club, wondering if they (the armed men) had left, the club bouncers now came in and told me that they had shot my brother, that I should go and see him. I ran there and saw my brother on the floor.

“When we rushed him to the hospital (name undisclosed) with the police vehicle, the doctor checked him and told us that this person had been dead for some time now. So, who knows? Perhaps, while everyone was scrambling to save themselves, he was already dead. No one can tell,” he said.

Rescue mission

Mr Bello recounted how, upon rushing outside to find a vehicle to transport DJ Bash to the hospital, the armed robbers reappeared and resumed their attack on the club.

He stated that the armed robbers persisted in pelting the club with stones and recounted how he dodged a large stone aimed at him while in search of a vehicle to transport his brother to the hospital.

“First, I’ve never encountered anyone with such an incident. I noticed that his intestine was protruding. All I did was gently push it back in, then his eyes were still open, and he was still warm. So, we assumed he was still breathing or something. We were just assessing the situation amidst all the noise.

“The first thing I did was to find a car to take him to the hospital quickly. As I rushed out to call for a vehicle, a stone was thrown at me. I ducked, then hurriedly closed the gate and ran again. We retreated inside, just in case they returned another way. It seemed like they were still nearby. We contacted someone who called the police. The police vehicle arrived, and we used it to rush him to the hospital,” Mr Bello said.

He said the doctor said his brother died before he arrived at the hospital.

He also said they buried DJ Bash in Kaduna on Saturday.

More witnesses

Another witness, Friday Odoh, told this newspaper that Club Volcano’s management is trying to ensure that the late DJ receives justice.

Mr Odoh, the club employee, stated that DJ Bash was the sole fatality, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He recounted how over twenty armed robbers raided the nightclub, wielding guns, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, and looted their belongings.

He said: “He was one of the club managers, so we clubbed that night. After the clubbing that Friday, we were doing our accounts in the club when some armed robbers came in. Over 20 of them came with guns, daggers, and other harmful weapons. They robbed us and took everything, including all the records we had from the club. DJ Bash was in the room because we used to have a room in the Volcano every night for our personal use.

“So, he was in the room. They went to every room and robbed everyone. They brought him and everyone else outside from their rooms. But they stabbed him in the room. He had blood on him, and we rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he couldn’t make it.”

Police react

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident with this newspaper on Saturday evening.

Ms Adeh said an investigation had commenced into the incident.

She said, “The police were not alerted on time, but the investigation has commenced. We are on top of the situation. We advise residents always to be conscious of their surroundings. When you notice suspicious activity, call the police immediately, and we will respond swiftly.”

Fans of the DJ have taken to the comment section of his 27 April Instagram post, where he was seen exercising, to wish him eternal rest.

