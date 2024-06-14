Grammy-winning American artiste Paul Morton, PJ Morton, has unveiled his latest album, “Cape Town to Cairo,” a project born from a 30-day tour across Africa.

Cape Town to Cairo was released on Friday under Morton Records/EMPI. The album captures the essence of Morton’s travels through major African cities like Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, Accra, and Cairo.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, PJ Morton said he embarked on this creative journey with a unique approach.

The making of this album was a personal journey for PJ Morton. He shared, “I wanted to capture the emotions I felt while on the continent. I promised myself I wouldn’t write anything before arriving in Africa and wouldn’t write anything after leaving. I ended up recording all my vocals before I left, too. It was an experiment in trusting my instincts.”

The album is a testament to PJ Morton’s musical versatility. It’s a fusion of genres, blending R&B, soul, gospel, pop, and jazz with African influences, creating a unique and captivating sound.

Cape Town to Cairo

The album Cape Town to Cairo is a testament to PJ Morton’s global appeal. He collaborated with various African music stars, including Fireboy DML, Mádé Kuti, Asa, Ndabo Zulu, and the Soweto Spiritual Singers.

Morton’s band and local musicians also contributed to the album’s tracks.

Tracks like “Smoke & Mirrors,” recorded a day after Fela Kuti’s birthday celebrations in Lagos, and “Simunye (We Are One),” featuring the Soweto Spiritual Singers, highlight the album’s deep connection to African music and culture.

PJ Morton reflects on the fusion of contemporary sounds and unique Afrobeat in songs like “Who You Are” featuring Mádé Kuti, addressing themes of ancestry and identity.

Meanwhile, “Count On Me” with Fireboy DML delivers an uplifting message about friendship and unity.

Beyond album

In addition to his album, PJ Morton is celebrating other milestones.

This month marks the debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney World, featuring PJMorton’s original soundtrack and theme song “Special Spice.”

PJ Morton, the first Black composer to write music for a Disney attraction, announced that his memoir, “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning,” will be published on 12 November.

The book will chronicle his journey from preacher’s kid to one of the busiest names in music, including collaborations with legends like Stevie Wonder and Erykah Badu.

PJ Morton’s journey doesn’t end with the album. He’s set to embark on the “Cape Town to Cairo Tour,” covering North America and beyond, with performances in major venues such as NYC’s Beacon Theatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

With his new album, Disney project, and upcoming memoir, the singer says he is set for a year full of nothing short of adventures.

