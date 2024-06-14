The online dispute between controversial singer Portable and his senior colleague Davido seems unlikely to end quietly anytime soon.

The clash, which played out publicly on Thursday, started with a disagreement over career advice and the subsequent actions taken by both musicians.

The discord began during a dinner in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States on 7 June, where Portable, known for his hit “Zazu,” and Davido ate together and discussed their careers.

This occurred just days after the singer met Tiwa Savage on 4 June at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, claimed that Davido advised him against signing with Sony Music, a major record label, suggesting he join Empire instead.

Allegations

After the dinner, Portable accused Davido of giving him “bad advice.”

The “Brotherhood” crooner argued that Davido’s recommendation to sign with Empire rather than Sony Music was not in his best interest, especially considering his Grammy aspirations.

Portable expressed doubt about Davido’s motives, implying that Davido, who is signed with Sony Music, might have ulterior motives that could hinder Portable’s success, including winning prestigious awards like the Grammy.

In a video shared on his Instagram story on 12 June. Portable said, “Davido advised me not to sign with Sony Music but with Empire.

“You are signed to Sony Music, but you’re giving me bad advice in America to get signed to Empire & collect advance. The same Grammy you’re chasing is what I’m also chasing.”

“How can you advise me to choose a label that might not help me win a Grammy? Are you trying to sabotage my career?” the singer queried.

Davido’s reaction

In response to these accusations, Davido unfollowed Portable on Instagram on Thursday.

The move was seen by many as a direct response to Portable’s public allegations and the ensuing drama.

Portable did not take Davido’s unfollowing lightly.

He quickly took to social media to voice his displeasure, declaring that he did not need Davido’s support or followership to succeed.

In a video message on his Instagram page, Portable asserted his independence and determination to succeed without relying on others in the industry.

“They tried to destroy me and quickly unfollowed me because I stopped being beneficial to them.

“Whether you help me or not, I will do my tour; whether you follow me or not, I will collect Grammys,” Portable said painfully.

He suggested that Davido only maintain relationships that were advantageous to him and discard those that were no longer beneficial.

Enter Zlatan

Just after Portable’s dinner with Davido, he accused Zlatan Ibile of trying to create tension between him and Davido.

He claimed that while they were in Atlanta, Zlatan called Davido and warned him to “behave himself” around Portable.

Expressing disappointment in Zlatan, Portable posted a video on his Instagram telling him to stay out of his business.

Portable also clarified his collaboration with Davido’s rival, Dammy Krane. He urged those trying to create a rift between him and Davido not to damage their relationship, referring to Davido as his helper.

Low support

Portable further addressed the insincerity he perceives within the music industry.

He noted that only a few individuals genuinely supported his rise to fame, stressing his resilience and ability to achieve his goals independently.

“I’m also an 001 because I’ve always gotten everything I wanted since I started my music career. How many of you guys have helped me? I’m not a failure; I’m a winner.

“Olamide helped me directly; Skepta gave me a verse, money, shoes, and clothes and still linked me up with big fashion brands. That’s the kind of helper I want from God, not someone who will follow mouth,” Portable said.

The “Spiderman crooner” added, “There is fake love everywhere in this industry. People only stay with you when they benefit from you.

“I don’t need fake friends. I am my man and will achieve my dreams without their help.”

Rocky relationship

Portable’s relationship with Davido has been rocky over the years.

In 2022, they fell out when Portable supported Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the political race against Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

‘Portable’ criticised Davido for allegedly unfollowing him on social media due to political differences.

While Davido was known for supporting the Peoples Democratic Party and his uncle Ademola Adeleke as the then Osun governorship candidate, now Governor, Portable was a vocal supporter of Mr Oyetola.

In videos, the “Zazu” singer was endorsing Mr Oyetola. Speculations arose that Davido unfollowed Portable because of his APC support in Osun.

Seeing Portable’s support for his uncle’s rival, Davido unfollowed him on Instagram.

Portable confirmed this speculation on Instagram, firing at Davido for unfollowing him while asserting he was securing his future.

He noted that he is from a humble background compared to Davido’s wealth, and he hustled hard to lift his family out of poverty.

However, their feud was short-lived, as Davido reconciled with Portable after a public apology and re-followed him on Instagram.

