Nigerian singer Davido and chef Chioma Rowland are set to have their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos this June.

This development, recently confirmed by Davido, was initially reported by the controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus on her Instagram page.

Davido confirmed the news in a viral video on Tuesday. The video featured several guests, including Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian pastor and founder of the now-defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, formerly based in London, England.

In the video, Davido told one of the guests, “Come to Nigeria for my wedding.”

Stella Korkus, known for her inside scoops on celebrity matters, claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the much-anticipated traditional wedding is just around the corner.

According to the blogger, the ceremony will be held on 25 June 2024 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

She highlighted the excitement within both families, adding that the event would strengthen family ties and bind the couple in love.

Her post read, “The news you have been waiting for is here!!! Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins, in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to be held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos in 2 weeks.

“Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen family ties.

“The traditional wedding, according to sources, will be held on June twenty-fifth, twenty-four,” she stated.

Stella also mentioned that when she inquired with her sources about the reasons for selecting that date, they responded that the couple’s intentions still needed to be discovered.

The announcement of their traditional wedding has been met with enthusiasm from fans.

Love story

Davido and Chioma have known each other for over 20 years before starting their relationship.

The couple, who welcomed twins in October 2023 in the United States, had previously confirmed their union months ago.

This confirmation came after a period of speculation following the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

Their court wedding took place in March 2023, as Davido confirmed in an interview with media personality Kie Kie.

Previous speculations

The initial news of their marriage made headlines in December 2023 after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido later confirmed the marriage in a March 2024 interview, explaining his decision to marry Chioma after years of speculation.

The couple’s introduction was held privately on 6 November 2022 at Davido’s father’s house, with very few attendees and no cameras allowed.

Davido also reportedly paid Chioma’s bride price in full.

Settling down

In several interviews, Davido has reflected on his journey with Chioma.

While appearing on The Bridge podcast, he recounted meeting Chioma before achieving his current fame and financial success. Stressing the importance of their early relationship, he stated that it laid a strong foundation for their marriage.

The interview, which featured Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, French model Cindy Bruna, and the former CEO of Swiss luxury watch Audemars Piguet, François-Henry Bennahmias, Davido revealed how he met his wife, Chioma.

Davido said he met Chioma when he lacked financial stability and fame.

The singer stated that he might not have settled down with any woman if he hadn’t met his wife before he attained fame.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker said: “I have a friend who is very rich but single, and every time I am on the phone with my wife, he says he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing.

“I met my wife before I had money, but I told myself that if I didn’t meet her and now I am single and meet a girl, I already know it won’t be the same.”

