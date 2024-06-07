Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, has released her highly anticipated debut album, ‘Born In The Wild’.

The 18-track album was released on Friday via RCA Records/Since 93’ and features collaborations with Afrobeats star Asake and US rapper J. Cole.

The album includes tracks like “Born In The Wild,” “Special Baby,” “Burning,” “Wickedest,” “Love Me Jeje,” and “Get It Right,” amongst others.

Before the album’s release, Tems had already put out two singles from the album, “Me & U” and “Love Me Jeje.”

Tems’ rise to global fame has been nothing short of swift. Not only did she become the first female Nigerian musician to win a Grammy in 2023, but her music, a soulful blend of Afrobeats and R&B, has resonated with audiences worldwide, leading to her tracks appearing on over 4.57 million user-generated playlists on Spotify in the last 28 days alone.

According to Spotify’s data, Tems’ music streaming shows that In the last 28 days, her audience has been predominantly male (50%), with females close behind at 47 per cent.

Her core listeners are 23-27 (32 per cent), followed by those aged 28-34 (23 per cent). This young and vibrant audience reflects the energetic and relatable nature of her music.

Also, geographically, according to Spotify, Tems’ music has found a home in top markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, with significant streams also coming from Nigeria, Australia, Germany, South Africa, France, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

This global reach is a clear indication of her widespread appeal.

Among her most streamed songs in the last month are hits like “Love Me, Jeje,” “Me & U,” “Higher,” “Free Mind,” “Fountain,” “Found” featuring Brent Faiyaz, and “Damages.” These tracks have captivated listeners, fueling the excitement for “Born In The Wild.”

Tems’ debut album is set to make waves globally, showcasing her growth as an artiste and her ability to connect with fans across different cultures. Her story, from Nigeria to the world, is an inspiring example of how talent, combined with the proper support, can achieve remarkable success.

‘Born In The Wild’

The album was initially announced for 2023 but was delayed due to a severe illness that Tems revealed she had faced.

‘Born In The Wild’ marks her first solo music output since 2021, aside from her cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack.

Tems began her musical journey with her self-produced debut single “Mr Rebel” in 2018, followed by the hit song “Try Me” in 2019.

Her rise to fame accelerated in 2020 with her collaboration on Wizkid’s “Essence,” which brought her international recognition. The same year, she released her debut extended play, ‘For Broken Ears’.

In February 2023, Tems won her first Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her role in Future’s hit song “Wait for U,” featuring Drake.

Following this, she was honoured with a Breakthrough Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in March.

Tems’ debut album release is accompanied by a world tour starting in Europe on 12 June and concluding in Australia on 15 November.

