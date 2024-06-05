Nigerian singer D’banj has expressed deep appreciation for the crucial role his former business partner and producer, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, played in his successful career.

From their humble days in the UK, Dbanj and Don Jazzy have known each other for nearly three decades.

In 2004, they co-founded Mo’Hits Records, one of Nigeria’s favourite record labels whose painful split shattered the hearts of many.

The label, which comprised the production Mavin, Don Jazzy; The Entertainer, D’Banj; Vocal Powerhouse, Wande Coal as well as Dr. Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu, and D’Prince, went on a painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.

Don Jazzy confirmed Dbanj’s exit from the label on his Twitter account, citing a difference in interests as the reason.

After Mo’Hits Records ended, the duo pursued their music careers independently.

Don Jazzy founded Mavin Records in 2012. Shortly after, D’banj started DB Records.

Mo’Hits, however, reunited in 2017 for a performance at Davido’s ‘30Billion Concert’.

Don Jazzy effect

The ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner recounted that his musical journey would be incomplete without Don Jazzy’s significant contributions.

On Tuesday, Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, shared a clip of his visit to Don Jazzy, during which he presented him with an invitation to his 20th-anniversary dinner in the music industry.

This nostalgic moment, he said, reminded him of the many milestones they had achieved together.

D’banj characterised their two decades as filled with brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support.

Posting the video on his X handle, the 43-year-old musician captioned it: “My 20-year journey cannot be complete without It’s @DONJAZZY again! Inviting him to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia.

“As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I remember our countless memories and milestones. Here’s to two decades of brotherhood, entertainment, and unwavering support. I love you always, brother! OooSHeeeee,” his post read.

In response, Don Jazzy commented, expressing his disbelief at how quickly time had flown: “I’m still finding it hard to believe it’s been 20 years, bro. It feels like yesterday.”

“Thank you for everything. I love you, brother Lee. More blessings,” the Mavins boss replied.

‘20 years’ relevance

D’banj had previously hinted at celebrating his 20 years in the music industry at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, with the theme “D’banj live @New Afrika Shrine,” where he thrilled fans with electrifying performances.

The 43-year-old artiste has made his mark to stay relevant in the industry.

The “Why Me” crooner adopted the stage name D’banj by combining his first name, Dapo, and his surname, Oyebanjo, rose to prominence in 2005 with his debut album “No Long Thing,” featuring the hit single “Tongolo.”

Since then, D’banj has become a prominent figure in Nigerian music, best known for his 2011 chart-topping hit “Oliver Twist.”

D’banj’s two-decade career includes several awards, such as ‘Best African Act’ at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2007, ‘Best International Act’ at the 2011 BET Awards, and ‘Best-selling African Artiste’ at the 2014 World Music Awards.

Unique relationship

In 2020, the Mavin Records boss discussed his relationship with D’banj eight years (now twelve) after they parted ways.

Speaking with Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin in an Instagram live session in 2020, Don Jazzy highlighted the importance of maintaining good relationships with artistes to avoid betrayals.

He shared that his relationship with D’banj was so harmonious that financial issues never caused conflicts.

“The way I am with people in my company, like myself and D’banj, money issues didn’t occur. D’Banj and I were so in sync that D’Banj could go to Oba of Lagos and return with N10 million, and we would still share that money,” Don said in the live session.

Following their separation, Don Jazzy continued his legacy with Mavin Records. At the same time, D’banj signed with Kanye West’s “Good Music” and started DB Records, signing artistes like Jaysleek, Deevee, K-Switch, and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

