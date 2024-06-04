Release Date: 1 June, 2024

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B, Highlife

Few milestones hold as much significance as turning 21. It marks the threshold between the carefree days of youth and the weighty responsibilities of adulthood.

For Ayra Starr, this pivotal age is the cornerstone of her sophomore album, aptly titled ‘The Year I Turned 21.’

Although Starr will be turning 22 in two weeks, she has already made plans to finish her 21st year on a high note.

In her words, ‘The Year I Turned 21’ is more than just an album, “It’s a coming-of-age story. It reflects the rollercoaster of emotions and experiences that define the transition into adulthood.

Ayra says, “This album is my story, my growth and my heart. I hope everyone feels it, too.”

With her talent and determination, Ayra Starr is proving herself as a top African artist. In just three short years, the Beninese-Nigerian singer has grown from a teen star into a fully-fledged musician with a global following.

‘The Year I Turned 21’ is the singer’s sophomore album, and it marks a significant evolution from her debut album, ‘19 & Dangerous’.

London, Lauda, Redmolla, and Don Jazzy produced the 15-track album.

The album opens with the alt-R&B pop track “Birds Sing of Money,” where Ayra boldly declares, “I don’t watch my tone ’cause I like how it sounds.”

This track statement sets the tone for the album, showing her confidence and willingness to try different sounds and styles.

The beats are infused with hip-hop and assertive lyrics.

Ayra Starr goes deep into her identity throughout the album, weaving personal narratives with universal themes.

In “21,” a dream-pop ballad reminiscent of Kali Uchis, she introspectively sings, “Where did all the years go?”

This track captures the bittersweet realisation of time passing, striking a chord with listeners at similar crossroads.

Collaborations

A firm highlight of this album is the collaborations featuring notable artists like Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Anitta, Rvssian, and Rauw Alejandro.

These collaborations added variety to the album and highlighted Ayra’s ability to blend her style with diverse musical influences.

Ayra Starr’s approach to these features was natural and spontaneous, creating a perfect fit for each track.

On “Goodbye (Warm Up),” Asake’s jazzy summer vibe complements Ayra’s vocal delivery, creating a breezy, feel-good track perfect for the warmer months. In her interview with Billboard, Ayra said she sent the song to Asake with the idea that his energetic style would blend seamlessly with her smooth vocals, resulting in a track that exudes warmth and positivity.

“Last Heartbreak Song” sees Giveon and Ayra delving into the depths of heartbreak with a poignant, soulful delivery. Ayra reflected in her Billboard interview that she immediately thought of Giveon for this track, and upon hearing his verse, she felt an overwhelming sense of clarity and emotion. Giveon’s voice captured the essence of her vision, making this collaboration a deeply moving highlight of the album.

“Woman Commando,” featuring Coco Jones and Anitta, is a girl anthem that oozes groove and empowerment. Ayra always envisioned this track as a powerful statement akin to the return of Destiny’s Child. She said she wanted strong women from parts of the world to come together, creating a global anthem. Ayra’s childhood love for Coco Jones and her admiration for Anitta’s lively vibe come together in the song that celebrates women’s power and togetherness.

“Bad Vibes,” featuring Seyi Vibez, is an unexpected but perfect collaboration, merging Ayra’s mellow voice with Seyi’s street melody to create a captivating and reflective track. Ayra said she trusted her intuition when she sent the song to Seyi Vibez, believing in his ability to add a unique edge to the track. Their collaboration resulted in a seamless fusion of styles that stood out on the album.

“1942” is a reflective piece that features Ayra Starr’s brother, Milar. The song stems from Ayra’s experience during a trip to Barbados, where a moment of relaxation in a pool with a bottle of 1942 tequila made her realise the rewards of hard work. Ayra shared her inspiration with Milar, expressing how that moment of satisfaction and happiness made all the stress and effort worthwhile.

Standout tracks

“Goodbye,” featuring Asake, is a breakup song expressing frustration with a toxic ex and seeking freedom for a fresh start. The key theme is breaking free from toxicity and embracing personal freedom for a better future relationship.

“Control” takes a fun twist by borrowing from Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” showing Ayra’s playful side while honouring a worldwide icon.

“Birds Sing of Money” is a bold opening track that immediately captures attention with its confident lyrics and hip-hop beats.

“Last Heartbreak Song,” featuring Giveon, stands out for its emotional depth and soulful delivery, making it a highlight of the album. It’s themed with the struggle of a one-sided relationship where she decides to move on for self-improvement.

“The Kids Are Alright” offers a deeply personal narrative that adds an intimate touch to the album, making it stand out for its emotional resonance. Ayra included a voicemail from her mom at the beginning and messages from her siblings throughout the track, creating a heartfelt tribute to their late father. Ayra asked her family to send voicemails as if they were speaking to their dad, resulting in a unique bonding moment and a deeply personal touch to the song.

“Orun,” which blends Afrobeats with Juju music, stands out for its spiritual and rhythmic depth. The track pays homage to her Yoruba heritage while exploring themes of destiny and divine purpose.

Production excellence

The production showcases meticulous attention to detail and a seamless fusion of diverse musical influences.

Each track is carefully crafted, blending Afrobeats, highlife, R&B, and UK-leaning genres for a diverse and vibrant sound.

Ayra Starr’s collaborations with producers like London, Lauda, and Don Jazzy help her showcase her versatile vocal skills across various soundscapes effortlessly.

Tracks like “Birds Sing of Money” and “Control” exemplify the album’s production excellence with their beats, layered instrumentals, and seamless transitions.

Using live instrumentation, synthesised sounds, and vocal effects adds depth and texture to the music, creating an immersive listening experience.

Whether it’s the summer-soft guitar notes of “1942” or the rhythms of “Orun,” each track is meticulously crafted to evoke a specific mood or emotion.

The transitions between songs are smooth and seamless, letting listeners dive into Ayra’s world without any breaks.

Tributes

One of the most touching moments on the album is “The Kids Are Alright,” a tender tribute to her late father. This track features voice notes from her family, adding a layer of intimacy and authenticity.

It’s a deeply personal song that explores loss, memory, and the resilience of moving forward. The inclusion of the voice notes makes listeners feel as though they are part of a private moment.

“Jazzy’s Song,” a tribute to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, samples Wande Coal’s 2012 hit “You Bad” and takes listeners on a nostalgic trip.

This track pays homage to her mentor and connects past and present Afrobeats, highlighting the genre’s evolution and her place within it.

In “Lagos Love Story,” Ayra Starr doesn’t shy away from blending genres. In telling the story, she combines cinematic lyrics with Afrobeats, painting a vivid picture of romance in Nigeria’s bustling cityscape.

“Control” honours Shakira by mixing a melody from “Hips Don’t Lie,” adding a sensual touch with a hint of nostalgia.

Verdict

This album is like a musical diary of her journey through adulthood at 21, dealing with life’s ups and downs and the fame that comes with it.

Staking her claim as one of the leading voices in Afrobeats, ‘The Year I Turned 21’ is a bold statement of her artistic identity and future potential.

The album has many successful collaborations that add variety and depth without overshadowing Ayra’s style.

The production quality is top-notch, with contributions from renowned producers showcasing a polished and professional sound throughout the album.

However, the album has its weaknesses. Some tracks feel less impactful or fully realised, and despite its nostalgic value, “Jazzy’s Song” might not resonate as strongly with listeners unfamiliar with Wande Coal’s original track “You Bad.”

The short length of some tracks may prevent listeners from fully immersing themselves in the music, making certain songs feel more like interludes than full-fledged tracks.

Balancing mature themes with commercial appeal also poses a challenge, as songs like “Commas” might cater more to a mainstream audience, potentially lacking the depth seen in other tracks like “Last Heartbreak Song.”

Despite these minor inconsistencies, The Year I Turned 21 is a well-rounded and ambitious effort highlighting Ayra Starr’s growth as an artist. The standout tracks show her ability to blend different genres and themes effectively.

Ayra Starr’s ‘The Year I Turned 21’ is rated 8/10.

