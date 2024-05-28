The youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, singer Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 on Tuesday announced their highly anticipated North American tour for 2024, presented by Django Music.

The band’s latest tour was in 2022 to promote the EP “African Dreams” with Black Thought.

This EP features live recordings from Clout Studios, the Night Dreamer direct-to-disc sessions, and other music.

Seun and his band were also recently featured on Janelle Monae’s song “Float,” released in February 2023.

The Egypt 80 is Seun’s father’s former band. Fela died in 1997, and a 14-year-old Seun took on leading Egypt 80.

In 2008, the band released an album called Many Things. This was the first album released under the moniker Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.

The singer said the tour promises to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and renowned stage presence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Showtimes

The tour begins on 14 June in San Diego (Music Box) and ends on 16 June in Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival). Seun will join the iconic Soul Rebels as a guest.

Additionally, on 17 July in Toronto (Budweiser Stage) and 22 July in Cuyahoga Falls (Blossom Music Center), Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 will make special appearances as opening acts for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Their Brooklyn, New York and Chicago concerts will be free.

This tour offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Seun Kuti live in concert, bringing his electrifying energy and timeless rhythms to stages across North America.

Tour dates

Catch them live in these cities:

Burlington, VT – Burlington Discover Jazz Festival- 8 June

Portland, ME – Portland House of Music- 9 June

Pembroke, MA – Soundcheck Studios- 11 June

Bridgeport, CT – Park City Music Hall- 12 June

San Diego, CA – Music Box*- 14 June

Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival*-16 June

North Adams, MA – Mass- 12 July

Brooklyn, NY – Bric Celebrate Brooklyn- 13 July

Chicago, IL – Millennium Park Summer Music Series- 15 July

Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage- 17 July

San Francisco, CA – SFJAZZ Center Miner Auditorium- 18 July

San Francisco, CA – SFJAZZ Center Miner Auditorium- 19 July

Denver, CO – Levitt Pavillion- 20 July

Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center- 22 July

Detroit, MI – The Shelter- 23 July

Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe- 24 July

Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line-26 July

Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival- 28 July

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

