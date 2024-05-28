Diteh, signed to Jaw Town record label, held a listening party for the project on Saturday night at Space Hub Lekki Lagos.

At the listening party, the Bayelsa State artiste delivered an exhilarating performance of his five tracks, namely; ‘Shayo,’ ‘Pay for Y$$$H,’ For Your Head,’ ‘Turn Me On,’ and ‘Ebiteinye’.

Mindless Attraction

In ‘Mindless Attraction,’ Diteh focused on love, enjoyment and fun, taking the audience through his deep thoughts and personal experience.

Diteh says his music celebrates his heritage, while the EP showcased his ability to employ ballads and intentional lyrics to send his message.

Each track in “Mindless Attraction” effortlessly blends traditional African beats with modern elements.

Speaking to the audience at the listening party, Diteh revealed that he began music in 2018, had worked on a project, and released an album before this EP.

He said the EP ‘Mindless Attraction’ which is his second project, reveals a different side and energy that there to him

He said: “The songs in that EP are basic, from the place of love, birth and failure. The first song is titled ‘Shayo’. ‘Shayo’ is an amazing song. It is just about living all the bad things and having fun. The second song is ‘For your Head’. I am a Bayelsa man, so my forefathers like to ‘shayo’. The song motivates drinking and having fun.”

One of the songs in his EP, ‘Ebiteinye’, In his dialect, translates to the most beautiful thing. According to the artiste, the song holds significance as it mirrors individuals in his life who have supported and loved him.

He gave insight into how the title ‘Mindless Attraction’ came about.

“While working on the EP, I had many song titles coming to my mind, but this title just dropped on my mind: ‘Mindless Attraction’. It wasn’t something I took so long to figure out. It was something that just happened. I liked how it felt. My label was able to help me push it out there.”

Jaw Town Record

Jaw Town Entertainment Limited (JTEL) was founded on 14 October 2022 to reshape the music landscape and amplify the voices of Nigerian artists globally. Jaw Town label, an offshoot of the parent company is focused on developing and promoting talents from the Niger Delta region.

Jaw Town’s record creative director Akpoborie Oreva spoke on how he got involved with Diteh.

“Diteh found us. We met, which is important, and we have started this journey together and hope to conquer the world together,” he said.

Mr Oreva also said Diteh is the first artiste on the label and added that they have partnered with Afro Revived, a top talent management and promotions agency, to consolidate efforts.

