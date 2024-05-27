The latest Nigerian Idol episode aired Sunday night saw the host IK reveal the contestant who secured the last spot in the top 10. It was a dazzling display of talent as contestants performed to leave an impression strong enough to get them the votes they would need to make it to the next round.

The judges asked the contestants to perform songs that Gen Alpha (people born between 2010 and 2025) could appreciate. The stage was set, the lights were dazzling, and the performances were spectacular.

Starting with the elephant in the room, IK revealed the fate of Japh Kenti and Lammy, unveiling who had that final spot in the top 10. After a nail-biting wait, it was revealed that Lammy made it through, solidifying his place in the live shows.

Here’s a rundown of the top 10 performances

1. Chima – “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

Chima kicked off the night with a bang, setting the tone with an energetic and infectious opening number. It was the perfect way to get the audience in the mood for what would come, as the judges affirmed him for setting the bar.

2. Gracia – “Titanium” by David Guetta

Gracia’s rendition of “Titanium” had the audience singing along with their hands in the air. Her powerful vocals resonated throughout the stage, making her an instant crowd favourite.

3. Lammy – “All of Me” by John Legend

Shortly after securing his spot in the top 10, Lammy delivered a heartfelt and emotional performance of “All of Me,” showcasing his vocal range and control. It was a touching moment that connected with the audience.

4. Stevie – “A Million Dreams” by Greatest Showman

Stevie’s considerable energy had the judges and audience hyped from the moment he got on stage, and his performance was phenomenal. He got the judges on their feet, with Omawumi calling it the night’s best performance.

5. Lady Ruth – “Drunk in Love” by Beyoncé

Lady Ruth brought sultry vibes to the stage with Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love.” Her performance was steamy and confident, though the judges noted a few off notes. Nevertheless, it was a memorable rendition showcasing her ability to put on a show, which is also crucial.

6. David Garland – “Falling” by Harry Styles

David Garland wowed everyone with his performance of Harry Styles’ “Falling.” 9ice declared it the new best performance of the night, with both Omawumi and Ric Hassani praising his vocal delivery and stage presence.

7. Maio – “Ojuelegba” by Wizkid

Maio surprised the judges by stepping out of his usual R&B comfort zone to perform Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba.” 9ice, and Ric loved it, applauding his versatility.

Omawumi saw it as preparation for even bigger stages ahead. It also seemed like the judges could not align on a singular top performance of the night, as 9ice praised the performance as one of the best of the evening.

8. Jennifer – “Rise” by Andra Day

Taking on a challenge with Andra Day’s “Rise”, Jennifer’s performance left Omawumi speechless! Ric admired her interpretation, and 9ice likened her to a blend of Waje and Omawumi, highlighting her impressive delivery.

9. Mira Clear – “Unstoppable” by Sia

Mira Clear’s rendition of Sia’s “Unstoppable” had mixed reviews. Omawumi thought it was nice but wanted more, while Ric felt she enjoyed the song more than she paid attention to the delivery of it. 9ice humorously noted that she looked stoppable despite singing “Unstoppable.”

10. Chioma – “Never Enough” by Greatest Showman

Chioma closed the evening with a powerful “Never Enough” performance from The Greatest Showman. Omawumi jokingly remarked that Chioma ‘took her to church’, while Ric and 9ice agreed it was a phenomenal way to close the show, with Ric tagging it his favourite of the evening.

Remarks

Host IK asked the judges who they felt hadn’t shown all their potential. Ric mentioned that Maio and David Garland have more to offer vocally and performance-wise. 9ice also pointed out that Lady Ruth and Mira Clear had more to show. Omawumi humorously responded with her hit song “If you ask me, na who I go ask” but emphasised her pride in all the contestants’ efforts tonight.

Viewers can enjoy live performances every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151, GOtv channel 12) and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

