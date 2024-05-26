Recall the legendary mid-2000s R&B hit “Olufunmi” by the 1997 music group Styl-Plus. This track ruled the airwaves and established itself as a perfect Nigerian love anthem, especially on Nigerian radio stations.

Between 2004 and 2005, Styl-Plus’ singles “Olufunmi” and “Runaway” were some of the most requested love songs on major Nigerian radio stations.

This time, music producer ID Cabasa has rekindled the classic with a “reimagined” version featuring a star-studded lineup, including Fireboy DML, OdumoduBlvck, Boj, and Joeboy.

On Friday, Cabasa, a Nigerian music production titan, unveiled the fresh version featuring contemporary Afrobeats heavyweights Fireboy DML, Odumodublvck, BOJ, and Joeboy.

In an X post, ID Cabasa said, “We crafted new magic from a timeless classic. Styl-Plus gave us an unforgettable gbedu, and we reimagined it with some friends.”

Fireboy DML added that he “had a great time” working on the record and expressed gratitude to those who made the project possible.

ID Cabasa, known for his iconic productions, masterfully retains the soul of the original “Olufunmi” while infusing it with contemporary sounds.

The reimagined version brings a fresh perspective to the Nigerian love song. It attempts to fuse the nostalgic essence of the original with modern Afrobeat rhythms, creating a cross-generational musical bridge.

The new version keeps Styl-Plus’ voices on the hook, a nod to the song’s roots that ground the track in its classic foundation.

“Olufunmi” offers a blend of nostalgia and modernity. Its original meaning is “God gave me.” It’s a typical Nigerian name with Yoruba cultural roots.

Adding horns and strings, alongside local Apala beats, enriched the soundscape, providing a lush, modern twist that complements the original’s melody.

Vocal analysis

The remake retained its diverse vocal performances, featuring artistes who brought their unique styles to the table, offering a rich and familiar style to the videography.

Fireboy DML opens the track with a heartfelt verse that exudes longing and romantic commitment.

Fireboy’s smooth delivery stays true to the original’s dynamic tone, setting a nostalgic yet fresh tone for the song.

Odumodublvck introduces a stark contrast with his bold, brash approach.

The rapper’s verse is characterised by aggressive lyrics like “Strike am, pierce am, dagger am,” which adds an unexpected, raw intensity compared to the original love song.

While this may seem jarring, it provides a dynamic twist that showcases his unique style. But then, when

BOJ offers a calming counterpoint with his distinctive voice, revisiting the theme of longing and love.

His plea for his partner to stay and face challenges together echoes the romantic desperation of the original.

Joeboy concludes the song with a short but impactful verse, pleading for another chance in love.

His pitched voice, reminiscent of Tunde’s iconic vocal style from the original, adds a touch of nostalgia and beauty.

Visual complement

The music video, directed by Clarence Peters, visually enhances the song’s narrative. Clarence has been known for his quality visual production; his work on “Olufunmi” came with quality.

The visual portrays each artiste vying for the affection of the same woman, who ultimately chooses ID Cabasa, symbolising the bridge between past and present.

The modern aesthetics and subtle nods to the original further deepen the connection between the two versions.

The use of old telephones for interaction in the reimagined version sends a nostalgic feeling of the play of love in the 90s.’

Cross-generational musical experience

“Olufunmi Reimagined” is more than a simple cover; it celebrates Nigerian musical heritage.

By blending the nostalgic melodies of Styl-Plus with modern Afrobeat rhythms, ID Cabasa creates a track that resonates with both old fans and new listeners.

This effort to bridge generations is evident in the song’s composition and the diverse vocal styles of the featured artists.

While Styl-Plus’s original “Olufunmi” remains a timeless piece with profound emotional impact, “Olufunmi Reimagined” stands out for its innovative production and diverse vocal performances.

It highlights the evolution of Nigerian music, showcasing how contemporary artists can honour and rejuvenate classics.

This reimagined version also seems to be a testament to the enduring appeal of “Olufunmi” and its ability to inspire and connect listeners across different generations.

Emotional Depth

The new track features contemporary artistes Fireboy DML, Odumodublvck, BOJ, and Joeboy, and it aims to bridge the gap between past and present musical landscapes.

However, how does the 2024 version compare to the original regarding lyrical strength and emotional resonance?

2006 classic: A Plea for Love

The original “Olufunmi,” released in 2006, is a poignant narrative of a man pleading with his lover to stay. The lyrics are deeply emotional, reflective, and filled with a sense of vulnerability. The song opens with a direct address to the lover, capturing the listener’s attention immediately:

Hello

Hi baby, this is difficult for me

How could you be saying this? Understand

Listen to me a little at this time

I’m sorry, but I still have to leave, and I’m not coming back

No baby, just listen…

These opening lines set the tone for a heartfelt conversation, drawing the listener into the emotional turmoil of a relationship on the brink of collapse. The verses further delve into the lover’s commitment and desperation:

Stop when I said to you that I never want to love another woman, girl; it was true

So true; I meant to marry you

When I did, I wanted to take care of you

Now you say you want to leave me, girl

When around you, I have built my world

Whatever you heard about me, baby, it’s definitely crazy

Please give me one chance to show…

The repetition of pleas and the expression of disbelief and sorrow highlighted the depth of the lover’s feelings. The lyrics are a clear and powerful expression of love, commitment, and desperation, resonating deeply with anyone who has experienced a similar emotional struggle.

Reimagined version: modern flavours and diverging themes

“Olufunmi Reimagined” introduced a more varied emotional palette with contributions from multiple artists, each bringing their unique style and perspective. The lyrics are casual and conversational, reflecting contemporary expressions of love and relationships.

Fireboy DML opens the track with a plea for proximity and connection in a modern, digital age:

If you give me one minute

I go, like, give you just one reason

Why you should stay here with me

Come closer. I don’t do long-distance

Why e be say every time wey I call your line e dey do not disturb

Omoge sun mo mi joor

Call me anytime wey you wan to link up

Fireboy’s verse captures the frustration of modern communication barriers, a theme many contemporary listeners can relate to. His lyrics are straightforward and less poetic than the original, focusing more on immediate, practical concerns rather than profound emotional pleas.

Odumodublvck introduces a starkly different tone with his aggressive, boastful style:

If I buss her my PIN code, she gast to decode

Bigger shit cannot be left on its own

She thinks I’m Baddo ’cause of my parol

The way I roke, I can be likened to Sango

Strike am, pierce am, dagger am (Pow)

Use my black man bulala (Grr)

Kaluba, spend am

Oya keels dey worship my banana

His verse, filled with metaphors which could be vulgar, diverges significantly from the original’s emotional sincerity. While it adds a unique flavour, it only projects his distinct style and energy; it may feel out of place in the context of a love song, contrasting sharply with the original’s heartfelt plea.

BOJ and Joeboy bring back a softer, more reflective tone:

How can I show my love if you no dey with me?

I cannot take it when you’re far away from me

Shey ka ma fẹr’awa, make we dey together?

Shomọ Lagbaja, konko below oh?

No, do me so, oh

Me, I can’t let you go

Don’t tell me it’s over

Make we try again

Baby, I need you forever

These verses resonate more closely with the original’s theme of longing and the desire to make the relationship work. Joeboy’s use of falsetto in the chorus adds a nostalgic touch reminiscent of the original’s emotional depth.

Fan perspectives

The collaboration has garnered significant reactions. Don Jazzy, CEO of Mavin Records, expressed his excitement on social media, stating, “Too excited for this one. Heavyweights on a reimagined classic.”

This sentiment is echoed by fans who appreciate the effort to revive a beloved song with contemporary flair.

However, some listeners find Odumodublvck’s aggressive style out of place in a love song, suggesting that a softer and more polished rap voice like Ladipoe’s might have been more fitting.

Despite these critiques, many acknowledge that his verse adds a unique flavour, reflecting the diverse landscape of modern Afrobeats.

Verdict

The original “Olufunmi” thrives on its emotional honesty and lyrical depth, capturing the listener’s heart with sincere and desperate pleas.

Each verse builds on this foundation, creating a cohesive narrative that resonates deeply with the theme of enduring love and heartbreak.

In contrast, “Olufunmi Reimagined” offers a more fragmented emotional experience. Fireboy and Joeboy’s verses align more with the original’s sentiment, while Odumodublvck’s aggressive approach introduces a jarring but unique perspectiveee.

His lines are far from the original flow.

This diversity in lyrical style reflects the contemporary music landscape but may dilute the emotional coherence that made the original so impactful.

ID Cabasa has been actively reworking other classic Nigerian hits. In December, he released a reimagined version of 9ice’s hit single ‘Photocopy’, which he originally produced. The updated version features rapper Vector, which is classic and well-paired.

Sourcing out for the “reimagined” could have picked the likes of Johnny Drille for the emotional depth and Ladipoe for the polished rap flow.

While “Olufunmi Reimagined” brings a fresh and modern twist to a classic, it falls short of the lyrical strength and emotional depth compared to the original.

Despite the notable presence of Fireboy, Joeboy, and other talented artists, ID Cabasa’s “Olufunmi” remix fails to deliver the anticipated impact.

The 2006 version’s unified narrative and heartfelt pleas for love create a timeless piece that profoundly resonates with listeners.

In contrast, despite being innovative and engaging, the 2024 “reimagined” version presents a more varied and less cohesive emotional journey. It shifts to style and persuasion rather than a walk of love.

“Olufunmi Reimagined” is rated 6/10.

Watch the “Reimagined” music video here.

You can also watch the 2006 classic version here.

