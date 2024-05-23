Nigerian singer and record producer Augustine Okechukwu, popularly known as Tekno, has partnered with emPawa Africa, the brainchild of musical impresario Mr Eazi, to pave the way for African music evolution.

Mr Eazi announced his company’s new feat via a statement on X on Wednesday.

According to Mr Eazi, the collaboration will see Tekno’s Cartel Music releasing some exciting new music via emPawa Africa.

He said: “This phase will see them partnering with African artistes at different stages of their careers who want to maintain financial and creative freedom.

“Also, they can move from talent for hire to equity participation.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind deal for Afrobeats. This game-changing collaboration will see Tekno’s cartel music releasing exciting new music via emPawa Africa.

Additionally, Tekno plans to invest as a shareholder in emPawa Africa during the company’s next capital call round.”

He said emPawa Africa had been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing emerging talent across the African continent, building a launch pad for artists to shine on the global stage.

“We have worked with Joeboy, Major League DJz, Fave, King Promise, Minz and DJ Neptune, among others.”

On the partnership, Tekno added: “This alliance with emPawa will provide an avenue to be a game-changer for the African music industry and a beacon of opportunity for artists.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Mr Eazi launched emPawa Africa, a talent incubation initiative, to nurture and support up-and-coming African artists in 2018.

Tekno joins Grammy-winning music producer MichaÃ«l Brun among those who have invested in emPawa.

Teckno’s new single will be released on Friday.

(NAN)

