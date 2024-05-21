On Monday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio advised Davido to uphold high ethical standards and resist peer pressure that could lead him astray.

Mr Akpabio, who received the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker on courtesy in Abuja, urged him to steer clear of individuals seeking to involve him in politics.

The Senate President praised the 31-year-old singer for his positive representation of Nigeria in the international community.

“We will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry. For me and the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it’s an inclusive administration, and you must have noticed in my various outings that we move as one across party lines. Even though your administration is a PDP one, we work across party lines for Nigeria’s interest.

“The only major thing common to all of us is the interest of this country, which has given you so much love. It has a population unmatched anywhere else in Africa—over 240 million Nigerians. So, I want you to remain a great Ambassador of our country. Don’t allow anybody to drag you into politics. Continue to do your best in the entertainment industry,” Cable quoted Mr Akpabio.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State encouraged Davido to persist in his efforts within the entertainment industry.

Mr Akpabio emphasised Nigeria’s unique position in Africa and implored Davido to continue serving as the country’s distinguished ambassador.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“In the political arena, we value talents, and nobody can take away from you what God has given to us. We do everything possible to support the industry and talented people like you. All we also need is patience and prayers so that we can succeed.

“What is happening in America with some of the black stars is quite unfortunate. Most of you in the industry do not allow peer group influence to derail you. Continue to do your best. The entertainment industry is like a pyramid. You start from the ground until you get there. When you are on top, your way is how to remain there. So, anybody who walks on a tightrope must learn how to do the balancing act. And so, your job is to remain there,” he added.

The 61-year-old said Nigeria’s prayers are that God should sustain the ‘Unavailable’ crooner and continue giving him more wisdom and talent to make Nigeria proud.

Charity

Davido, who was in the company of two of his cousins, Tunji Adeleke, son of late Isiaka Adeleke and Folasade Adeleke, daughter of Governor Ademola Adeleke, thanked the Senate President for his kindness and reaffirmed his commitment to contributing to society.

He informed Mr Akpabio that he is participating in nation-building through his non-governmental organisation (NGO), the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

He said, “As for me, I’m doing my part. I have a Foundation. Every year, I share N300 million, N400 million, with orphanages. I’m just doing my part to assist society. We have a new album coming out in June or July. I thank you for everything you have been doing for us.”

The singer also reminisced about how Mr Akpabio hosted him and his team during his tenure as governor and later as a Minister.

During the lead-up to the 2018 and 2023 gubernatorial elections in Osun State, the singer campaigned for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

