Hours after Caroline Danjuma threatened to sue singer Oritsefemi for claiming she married Tagbo Umeike, a friend of singer Davido who died in 2017, his ex-wife, Nabila Fash, has followed suit.

Oritsefemi married Nabila in 2017, but their marriage ended in 2022 due to infidelity allegations.

Their divorce was, however, finalised on 21 March by the High Court of Lagos State.

During a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Oritsefemi, who started his musical career in 2006 and was known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s ‘Double Wahala’ song, blamed his wife for their inability to have children.

The ‘Igbeyawo’ hitmaker, who had a child from another woman, claimed Nabila had twenty-one miscarriages, a remark that has landed him in trouble.

He said during the interview: “Nabila had 21 miscarriages, yet she still tells me, Oritsefemi, that I can’t impregnate her. My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. I said, ‘Look at me, lion, women they pursue’. They are up to 20, and they beat, and I’m not lying.”

However, Nabila, through her attorney, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal, said the allegations were fabricated.

Mr Igelige shared a copy of a cease-and-desist notice sent to Oritsefemi alongside an official statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The statement partly read: “We write to you to cease further defamation of and threats to our client. You know for a fact that the above-quoted statements, amongst others, that you made during the said interview are all concocted lies designed to disparage, tarnish, and damage our client’s character and to bring her to public ridicule and hostility.

“This is so as our client did not at any time send any of her friends to beat you up nor had 21 miscarriages during her now judicially dissolved marriage to you. Our client takes exception to your defamatory aspersions designed to taint and destroy her reputation.”

Lawsuit

Nabila’s counsel gave the Lagos-born singer fourteen days to retract the defamatory statements and threat.

Mr Igelige, however, said Oritsefemi’s failure to retract the defamatory statements means his client will take firm legal action, both criminal charges and a civil claim against him.

“We, therefore, demand that you cease defamatory statements against our client. We further demand that you immediately stop referring to our client as your wife and stop threatening anyone around her. Our client sued you for divorce (the dissolution of your marriage), and the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved the marriage on 21st March 2024,” he said.

Mr Igelige stated that the 39-year-old singer’s allegations were intended to defame and damage his client’s character and reputation.

He added that the allegations constituted a serious criminal offence punishable under Nigerian criminal law.

