Ace Nigerian music producer Olamide Ogunade, aka ID Cabasa, is producing the remix of Styl-Plus’ 2006 classic song ‘Olufunmi’.

It is a love song by a man to his lover, Olufunmi, who wants to end what they share because of things she’s heard.

ID Cabasa features Styl-Plus, the song’s owner, alongside Odumodublvck, Boj, Fireboy, and Joeboy.

ID Cabasa, known for his rich thoughtfulness and depth as a song producer, revealed this in a conversation earlier in the week on the AfroBeat podcast with Adesope Live.

He noted that everyone loved and sang the song (Olufunmi) irrespective of the language bias in the chorus. He said, “Another will drop in two weeks, Olufunmi by Styl-Plus, and I have Fireboy, Joeboy, Odumodu Blvck and Boj. Then we also have the voices of Styl Plus.”

When released, the ‘Olufunmi’ remake will mark the second time ID Cabasa has remixed a Nigerian classic. The producer remixed 9ice’s 2008 hit ‘Photocopy’. He featured Vector in the remake released in December 2023.

Old vs new

While on the podcast with Adesope Live, he stated that he has and still keeps healthy contact with almost all he’s worked with.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He started his career as a producer as a teenager in the early 1980s. For over 28 years, the 48-year-old has found a way to stay relevant and valuable in the industry. He has produced and impacted the careers of a fleet of Nigeria’s finest artistes.

ID Cabasa, who founded Coded Tunes, the record label that signed Olamide, 9ice, Reminisce, Durella, Vector, 2short, Lord Ajasa, and Banky W, also stated that he has worked with new-generation Afrobeats artistes like Bella Shurmda.

Furthermore, he subtly yet intelligibly addressed the rift between the newbies and the industry veterans.

He said, “The new guys need to respect the OGs, and the OGs need to be more honourable,” insisting that both sides need each other if the future projections must be seen clearly.

The 48-year-old music producer said he cried when rapper Olamide left his record label and launched his YBNL Nation imprint in 2012 because they had a father-son bond.

“Olamide was 13 years old when I met him. He came to my studio with a friend who wanted to feature him on a song. His friend was not good musically. Olamide was quiet and unassuming. I gave him a beat, and he did 16 bars that changed everything. Olamide became more like a son to me,” he said.

“We discussed it when he was about to leave my record label. It was painful to me. It was not the pain of not wanting him to progress; it was the pain of seeing someone you love leave. I cried. I said, ‘Olamide, you should have waited o!’ He said, ‘Bros, I want to do something, and I am sure, by your code, we might not be able to do some of them.’ We did not fight. I gave him my full blessings.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

