After enduring a harrowing kidnapping ordeal in April, singer Gnewzy has returned to the music scene with “Maneuver,” featuring Native Records’ Afrobeats rapper and hit-maker Odumodublvck.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Gnewzy was kidnapped in Delta State on 29 April after performing at a nightclub and was released after six days in captivity by kidnappers.

His abductors demanded $200,000 (over N220 million) as ransom.

“Maneuver” marks Gnewzy’s comeback and is a testament to his resilience.

Through the track, the Eric Many signee reassures his supporters that no matter the obstacles he faces, he will overcome them, solidifying his presence in the industry for the foreseeable future.

Odumodublvck delivers a stellar verse infused with enthusiasm and energy, and Gnewzy approaches the record with high-end vocal performance and impeccable songwriting.

“Maneuver” poses to be a perfect sonic blend of melody and rap, which is sure to resonate with listeners and audiences around the globe who are waiting to listen to his story.

GNEWZY, born Emuemu Goodnews, grew up in Delta State, specifically in Isoko South Local Government. As the sole male child in his family, his parents unwaveringly supported and encouraged him to pursue his passion for music and art.

His unique blend of [Afrobeats and rap] and his [distinctive vocal style] have garnered him a dedicated fan base.

After completing his psychology education at the University of Benin, GNEWZY embarked on a journey to establish himself in the music industry.

He honed his skills and achieved a significant milestone by signing a promising deal with Eric Many Entertainment.

GNEWZY’s artistic prowess extends beyond his musical talents. With this recent breakthrough, he says he is determined to make a lasting mark in the music industry and leave a legacy through his artistry.

