Controversial singer Portable, on Thursday, ignited social media with a snippet of his upcoming song, ‘Spiderman’, which detailed his recent arrest by the police in Lagos State.

Produced by 2tuponthebeat, the snippet came barely 48 hours after his release from police custody.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the singer was granted bail after his arrest for allegedly buying an N27 million G-Wagon and reneging on his promise to pay the balance.

The Ogun State-born singer was arrested on Tuesday for refusing to settle the remaining balance of N14 million on a vehicle he purchased. He had already paid N13 million.

Spiderman

‘Spiderman’ was inspired by his rare agility, which he displayed when he attempted to evade arrest by leaping over an iron gate before being apprehended.

The song began with a voice, the same one heard in the online footage following his arrest, urging the singer to comply with police instructions to avoid injury.

In the footage, which captured the ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner climbing over a nearby gate to evade arrest, a woman’s voice implored him to follow the police to avoid harm.

The 30-year-old was seen in the footage wearing a white and black striped shirt.

The snippet lyrics go thus: “I’m Spiderman. Why are they ‘beefing’ my glory? They’re watching me like a movie. I’m the son of Olalomi, and they call me Portable, baby. I’m Spiderman, and I can fly. God is over everything.

“I will not die young; instead, I will grow old and remain wealthy until the age of ninety. I am like Spiderman; I sense death but evade it. I possess glory and courage; even when faced with death, I persevere. Despite being overpowered by death, it is God who created me. They claim I owe a debt; however, owing someone money prolongs life. Allow others to owe you as well, and longevity will follow.

“It is wealthy individuals who owe for a car. I did not borrow from LAPO; rather, I purchased the vehicle, which was not acquired through theft. It is by the grace of God that I receive blessings. Like Spiderman, I can soar, and God reigns supreme over all.”

Same pattern

This isn’t the first time the singer will release a song after being released from police custody.

In April 2023, this newspaper reported that the singer dropped ‘Am not a prisoner’, recounting his experience at Ilaro Prison in Ogun State.

Portable previewed the song on his Instagram page, shedding light on his encounter with the law.

The singer spent 72 hours at the Ilaro Correctional Centre in Ogun State before being granted bail by an Ogun State Magistrate Court in Ifo, Ifo Local Government Area.

The lyrics go thus: “After God, the government is most powerful. If you offend me, I will report you to the police. I was taken to prison custody but not dressed as a prisoner. Please leave me alone, and I am not a prisoner.”

Similarly, in March, the singer released ‘Brotherhood’ to diss popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky for his infamous ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at ‘Ajakaju’ (Beasts of Two Worlds) movie premiere, produced by Eniola Ajao.

