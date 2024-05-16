Controversial singer, Portable, whom the Lagos Police arrested for allegedly buying a N27 million G-Wagon and reneging on his promise to pay the balance, has been granted bail.

The singer met his bail conditions on Wednesday night and was released.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 30-year-old singer was arrested on Tuesday following a petition from the G-Wagon dealer.

The singer allegedly bought the vehicle for N27 million, paid N13 million and agreed to pay the balance later.

However, he got arrested when he didn’t pay the remaining N14 million.

The police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed Portable’s release.

Mr Hundeyin earlier confirmed the Ogun-born singer spent Tuesday night in the cell after he failed to present a reliable surety.

After the singer’s arrest, his agreement with the dealer emerged on social media.

A copy of the agreement obtained by this newspaper showed the Ogun-born singer signed a commitment to purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 in black, with chassis number 4JDASHB6GA656575.

According to the agreement, Portable was expected to make the last payment for the vehicle on 24 February.

The agreement read: “I, Badmus Okikiola Habeeb (aka Portable) of the above name and address, at this moment write this letter of undertaking that I purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 Black colour with CHASIS NUMBER: 4JDASHB6GA656575 at the rate of twenty-seven million Naira only (N27,000,000.00), which I promise to pay first payment tomorrow on the 10th of January, 2024, twelve million Naira only (N12,000,000.00), second payment will be on the 24th January, 2024, five million nairas (5,000,000.00).

“The third payment will be on the 10th of February, 2024, five million naira (N5,000,000.00); the balance must be paid on the 24th of February, 2024, five million Naira only (N5,000,000.00). Altogether, the money is twenty-seven Million nairas only (27,000,000.00), which Badmus Okikiola Habeeb (aka Portable) agrees the car is very okay by me.

