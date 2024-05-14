The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, following a petition from a car dealer.

The singer, who appears to thrive on controversies, allegedly purchased a G-Wagon worth N27 million from the car dealer, made a down payment, and took the vehicle away with the promise to pay the balance.

The dealer then asked the singer to return the car or pay the balance, but Portable allegedly refused, claiming the vehicle was faulty.

The car dealer reported the 30-year-old to the police after all attempts to receive the balance proved unsuccessful.

Following a petition from the dealer, the police moved in and arrested the singer, who is currently in their custody.

A viral video showed the moment the singer jumped a gate and attempted to escape but was eventually caught by the police.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed Portable’s arrest to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night.

He said, “Yes, he was arrested. He refused to pay for the vehicle he bought. The car owner asked for the balance, but Portable said he was not paying because the vehicle was faulty. The car dealer asked him to return the vehicle so they could look into it, but he refused.

“He didn’t return and failed to pay, and he has been avoiding the car dealer, and that’s criminal behaviour. The vehicle is N27 million; he paid N13 million and refused to pay the remaining N14 million.”

Portable last made headlines in April when he pleaded with the EFCC to be lenient if they possessed videos of him spraying currency.

The ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner took to Instagram Live to plead with the anti-graft agency for forgiveness for his actions of spraying naira, promising not to repeat such behaviour.

His appeal followed the arraignment of Instagram celebrity Cubana Chief Priest for violating the Central Bank Act of 2007.

