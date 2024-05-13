Nigerian Reggae artiste Righteousman Erhabor has called on the Federal Government to earmark World Ras Kimono Day in memory of the late music legend.

Erhabor said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that as reggae fans worldwide celebrated World Bob Marley Day on Saturday, there was a need for a Ras Kimono Day in Nigeria.

He said this was to honour the late Ras Kimono and identify with his contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry.

He said that just as the late Bob Marley has been consistently celebrated since he died in 1981, Nigerians must learn to celebrate their artistes, even in death.

NAN reports that Ras Kimono, born on 9 May 1958, died on 10 June 2018.

Ras Kimono’s music was greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

He released his solo debut album ‘Under Pressure’ on the Premier Music label in 1989, which propelled him to instant continental stardom.

The album had hits such as “Under Pressure”, “Natty Get Jail”, and the massive hit “Rhumba Style”.

He later released a string of hit albums and toured Africa, Europe, and the U.S., promoting his brand of reggae music. He has won several awards, including the Nigeria and Fame Music Awards.

Legacy

He said: “Interestingly, we are celebrating Bob Marley; I grew up to draw inspiration from him. He was a prophet, a conscious musician and an extraordinary musician.

“Everything he talked about in his music is happening now. He is one of my inspirations, and I have learned from him. So, in Nigeria, we must learn to celebrate our own. We have the likes of Ras Kimono and Majek Fashek, who have also contributed immensely to global entertainment development.

“It is time for World Ras Kimono Day, when he will be celebrated, and his contributions can be brought to the fore. If we can celebrate Bob Marley Day like this, we Nigerians should celebrate our own”.

