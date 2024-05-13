Big Beats, a new record label, introduced and signed three distinct and promising new Afrobeats artistes on Sunday at its corporate office in Lagos: Sosi Saheed Sabih (Sosi), Quadri Rasheed (Tyrod), and Olarewaju Olamilekan (Leolexxy).

The label’s CEO, Kunle Rasheed, a journalist, and Abimbola Hakeem, the chairman and co-founder, justified the choice of the signees and shared more insights about the label.

“Big Beats Records is about changing the lives of youths, and we want to do it properly. We want to let the world know that the youths can still come up with things legitimately, and that is why we have invested in this. We ensure we get good music for Nigerians and start from scratch,’’ said Mr Hakeem.

Mr Rasheed revealed that they shortlisted the three acts after a rigorous process by Tony Tetuila, Jazzman Olofin, Durella, Puffy Tee and Sophie Ejiga.

Puffy Tee, the Nigerian songwriter and record producer, is the label’s in-house consultant. He was also present at the event and promised to nurture their talents.

The three artistes signed a three-year contract with Big Beats record label after confirming that they had read the agreement with their lawyers.

Structure

Big Beats has taken a unique approach to housing its signees, providing them with an apartment that caters to their every need. The apartment includes a state-of-the-art digital studio, well-furnished rooms, a kitchen with a personal chef, and a private lounge designed to inspire and facilitate their creative process.

The clever concept of housing artists on-site aims to inspire and facilitate their creative process. By providing accommodation, Big Beats said the musicians can easily access the studio when inspiration strikes while minimising distractions and outside interference.

Mr Rasheed mentioned that the acts are not allowed to go out for the first month, after which they are free. However, they should remain focused.

Commitment

In their remarks, Tyrod said God has destined his journey and that he is ready to work and deliver his best.

Sosi talked about why he committed to Big Beats. The artiste from Kwara state said he noticed no shady dealing, and the label was very transparent with them, contrary to others.

In his heartfelt speech, Leolexxy expressed that this moment is the realisation of a lifelong dream. He underscored his comfort with Big Beats, citing their respectful treatment of staff, which he believes makes them an ideal record label to work with.

Support

Big Beats reaffirmed its commitment to the growth and success of its signees, promising to provide comprehensive support and resources, including a robust deal, promotion, and resources to promote their works. This demonstrates the label’s unwavering dedication to nurturing talent.

“We are giving them accommodation, food, clothing, and a sign-on fee of N3 million each to start feeling at home. I want them to think about music in daily life so we can get a Rema,” Mr Rasheed said.

Big Beats said it is dedicated to empowering youth and prioritises the well-being and comfort of its artistes, ensuring they feel supported and valued.

The record label also intends to coach artistes in the entertainment industry, music, engineering, and even production so that they understand the full scope of music.

