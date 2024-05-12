Before rising to fame as a controversial pastor and music artiste, did you know that Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, better known as Odumeje, was a celebrated gospel singer?

Many know him today as the flamboyant and controversial prophet with self-invented powers such as ‘Indaboski’, ‘Abido Sheka’, and ‘Santus Sanitorum’, but Odumeje is more than you’ve imagined.

Since he became a household name in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, Odumeje remains a social media sensation.

From performance of “miracles” on stage to his unorthodox preaching methods, Odumeje’s rise to fame took on a new dimension. While some hailed him as a modern-day prophet, others questioned the authenticity of his practices.

He became famous for the several names he referred to himself as ‘Indaboski Bahose’, ‘the lion himself’, ‘the fighter’, ‘the war’, ‘the liquid metal’, ‘leads’, ‘replace’, and ‘Radical prophet’.

His church, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, thrives mainly on the ‘signs and wonders he claims to perform during his service.

Odumeje, who claimed that God called him in in 1996 at 18 while trading in Onitsha, recently more fame with his song, ‘Powers,’ featuring Flavour released in April 2024.

Some of his famous songs include ‘Alabasidi’, ‘Umu Jesus Christ’ ft Flavour, Odumeje Agada’, ‘Odornmia’, and ‘Yakwuili Nwa’, all released in 2020.

However, as the years passed, Odumeje transformed from the gospel singer into the self-proclaimed “Indaboski Bahose”, a persona that would captivate audiences and court controversy equally.

Yet, amidst the controversy associated with the acclaimed prophet, one cannot forget Odumeje’s humble beginnings as a gospel musician in 2001, with the release of his debut album, “Jesus Odum Eje”.

‘Jesus Odum Eje’

Not many would know that before the release of this album, Odumeje was known as Pastor Emeka Intervention.

This album gave him the name Odumeje, which was from the album’s hit song.

The album, produced and marketed by Marwooly Entertainment, was a rave during its time, especially in Anambra State, as it was constantly played on the State’s television station ABS TV (Anambra Broadcasting Service) Anambra State.

The 46-minute-long album comprised six tracks of gospel praise in the Igbo language.

The tracks include ‘Ebube Chukwu’, ‘Osufia Jesus’, ‘Odum Eje Eje’, ‘Mmuo Nso Abatawo’, ‘Amara gi’ and ‘Jehovah Onyeoma’.

It was a collection of musical choruses and a biblical storytelling style, which was trending at the time.

However, despite being 23 years since the album’s release, one of the videos recently surfaced on social media, leaving many of the prophet’s fans stunned.

The video ip of the song shows that Odumeje had always had always struggled with articulating some English words, and it also portrayed his dance moves in the music video.

One thing noticeable from the video of the song is the body difference. Odumeje appears to be chubbier in the music video than he is now, and of course, he was on a skin cut and without a beard, in contrast to his present looks.

So the next time you hear the name ‘Odumeje’, remember it was derived from the hit track of Mr Chukwumeka’s 2001 album, ‘Jesus Odum Eje je’ meaning ‘Jesus the one that leads me’.

Origin of Odumeje | Old music (youtube.com)

