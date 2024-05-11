Nigeria’s burgeoning talent, Starz BSM, is back in the spotlight with his latest offering, “Special.”

This feel-good track celebrates the essence of true love, inviting listeners into a world of blissful melodies and heartfelt emotions.

Produced by Jonn P, known for his work on Davido’s acclaimed Timeless album, “Special” embodies the perfect blend of smooth vocals and infectious indie afrobeats rhythms.

Starz BSM’s soulful delivery and Jonn P’s production prowess create an enchanting ambience, evoking the warmth of summertime romance.

At its core, “Special” serves as a heartfelt confession of love, capturing those euphoric moments shared between two souls deeply connected. With its uplifting vibes and irresistible hooks delivered in Pidgin, the track promises to be a standout addition to any playlist.

Much like his previous releases, Starz BSM’s approach to music is characterised by a profound sense of authenticity and vulnerability, with compositions that are not merely performances but windows into his soul, each imbued with the depth of his emotions.

With this new release, he continues to weave his narrative of love and connection with even greater finesse.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Starz BSM’s hits include “No Relent”, “Romance”, and “Monalisa”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

