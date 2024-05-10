The “Outlaw King”, Victony, has joined forces with Grammy-nominated artiste Asake to deliver their latest track, ‘Stubborn’.

This sombre yet musing track is the first single from Victony’s highly anticipated summer 2024 album, Stubborn.

The song is a seamless culmination of the rich sounds of Afro-fusion that both Victony and Asake are known for. The two go back and forth on the music, trading ballads and showcasing their lyrical excellence.

The accompanying music video captures scenes of Victony and Asake performing the song in a retrospective and captivating look at childhood and family.

In a statement about the collaboration, Victony remarked, “This single is more than just music; it’s an anthem that speaks to resilience and the power of doggedness. Working with Asake on ‘Stubborn’ was an exhilarating experience. Despite challenges, our shared passion for music and refusal to give up shines through in this track.”

Best known for his global crossover hit ‘Soweto’ featuring Don Toliver and Rema, ‘Stubborn’ not only showcases Victony’s musical maturity and range as an artiste but also highlights his influential role in shaping this rising generation of African talent and contributing to the global ascent of Nigerian music.

Growth

With a recent sold-out show in Uganda and a rapidly growing international fanbase, Victony continues to soar as one of Africa’s brightest musical exports.

His impact is evident; he currently ranks as the third most streamed Nigerian artiste on Spotify in 2024. Victony officially kicked off his music career in 2017 with the release of his mixtape, The Outlaw King. He started as a rapper and later honed his skills and developed a more dynamic artistry that allowed him to blend the sounds of R&B, Trap, and Afropop to express the extent of his versatility.

He rose to stardom with his viral 2022 single “Soweto,” which featured Rema and Don Toliver and garnered over 61 million views on YouTube.

Asake, on the other hand, debuted in the industry in September 2022 with the album Mr Money with the Vibe, which broke the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time.

