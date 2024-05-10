The Creative Industry Group has called on Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to preserving and promoting the nation’s rich cultural heritage through music.

Its President, Felix Duke, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that music is not just an art form but a reflection of our collective identity.

According to him, it has become imperative to take proactive measures to preserve the songs of yesteryears.

He underscored the importance of cherishing our musical history, stating, “Music tells our story as a people in the most beautiful way. It can transport us to different times, where we can hear the challenges and joys of those periods.

“Our musical heritage is intertwined with our identity as Nigerians, and we must ensure its preservation for future generations. Nigeria’s diverse musical landscape encompasses genres such as highlife, apala, and fuji, each with its unique blend of influences and heavy reliance on local instruments.”

Mr Duke appreciated musicians who had preserved and elevated the country’s unique musical traditions to global acclaim.

“Among these revered figures stands Sir Shina Peters, a maestro whose groundbreaking fusion of Juju and Afrobeat gave birth to the iconic genre known as Afro Juju. With albums like “Ace” and “Shinamania”, he transcended ethnic, cultural, and language barriers, captivating audiences with his infectious rhythms and soul-stirring melodies.

“Similarly, the late Osita Osadebe’s mastery of Highlife music left an indelible mark on the Nigerian music landscape. His timeless hit, “Osondi Owendi”, not only entertained but also conveyed profound messages about the complexities of life, resonating with audiences across generations.

He also said that Onyeka Onwenu’s “One Love” stands as a testament to the unifying power of music, fostering national unity through its stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

On the other hand, according to him, Christy Essien Igbokwe’s “Seun Rere” and Mike Okri’s “Hear Your Mama” are cherished classics that inspire and uplift listeners with their messages of value and resilience.

“In the realm of love songs, the duo of King Sunny Ade and Onyeka Onwenu delivered a purer rendition of love with their timeless hit, “Wait for Me,” touching the hearts of listeners with heartfelt sincerity.

“And who can forget Felix Liberty’s “Ifeoma”, a timeless anthem that still gets people dancing and singing along to their loved ones at parties, embodying the essence of romance and affection,” he said.

He said that the legacy of these musical icons serves as a reminder of the power of music to transcend boundaries, unite communities, and celebrate the nation‘s diversity.

(NAN)

