D’banj is celebrating 20 years as a performing artiste with the hit single “Since ‘04,” a true evolution of himself.

On 24 April, D’banj, the Kokomaster, made a highly anticipated announcement on his social media: the release of his new single. This track, which hit the airwaves on 3 May, is another testament to his enduring relevance and status as one of Africa’s finest music acts over the past two decades.

The song is anchored around his successful stay for the last two decades, regardless of people who pretend they are praying for him but want his downfall. It celebrates victory and how God has kept him thus far.

The song is produced by Vstix and written by D’banj and Tobechukwu Okoh.

ANALYSIS

Rhythm and Lyrics

The song starts with soft taps of a treble violin and is accompanied by a choir-themed chorus chanting, “Ahahaha a hahaha…” In the 10th second, it evolves into a wholly fleshed-out set of instrumentation: drums, bass guitar, and keyboard.

At the 15th second, he serves his voice, saying, “ I greet you all especially “. This is him making known his presence. At the 20th second, the core lyrics start with him singing, “Man boils since 04, I no know if you know, I no care if you notice, I’m all up with the OG…”.

He introduces himself, reminding us where he has stayed, with the OG meaning “someone who’s incredibly exceptional, authentic, or “old-school.” that’s a perfect intro for the song ‘Since ‘04’, which reflects his journey in the African music industry.

He asks those who have noticed to identify themselves: “Light up if you notice, buy a cup if you know this,” implying take a sip and indulge yourself.

He further identifies his wins with his foremost record label, Mo’Hits, when he sings, “Is Mo’Hits if you know this? “This debunks the opinions of rumour mongers who speculated he was using Mo’Hits as leverage for clout. It proves that he’s moved on.

THE CHORUS

“24/7 me I dey hustle for my raba, so we go see later…” He tells haters that he is busy winning and staying on the grind; thus, he doesn’t have their time.

Furthermore, he brings in a religious twist from the NSPPD early morning prayer, though served halfway: “What God cannot do, mi o ni le gba ooo (I will not agree),” stating categorically that he isn’t and will not be a part of what God isn’t a part of.

VERDICT

D’banj has proven that he’s a fine artiste. He quickly adapts to new sounds while still retaining his style.

His rendition, the Nigerian appraisal of amapiano music, loosely translates to “the pianos” in Zulu. A fusion of jazz, Kaito, deep bass lines, and house music characterises the genre.

Introducing the violin and maintaining the chorus pattern brings beauty and a different vibe to the sound.

Undoubtedly, “since ‘04” is a banger, and D’banj remains an OG.

I rate “Since ‘04” 9/10

