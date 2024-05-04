Kidnapped fast-rising Nigerian singer Emuemu Goodnews, aka Gnewzy, has been released after six-day captivity by kidnappers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Gnewzy was kidnapped in Delta State on Monday after performing at a nightclub.

His abductors demanded $200,000 (over N220 million) as ransom.

In its Thursday report, Channels TV said Eric Many Records confirmed Gnewzy’s release in a statement.

The CEO of the record label, Dilly Umenyiora, disclosed that the label paid part of the ransom for the artiste’s release.

The TV station reported that Mr Umenyiora did not disclose the amount paid as ransom.

He, however, appreciated the police’s efforts in securing Gnewzy’s release but also lamented some irregularities in their handling of the situation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The label boss stated that the police could have done more to expedite Gnewzy’s release.

The record label expressed commitment to working with relevant authorities to address kidnapping issues and improve responses to such incidents in the future.

The TV station quoted the statement thus: “While we are grateful for the efforts of the police in securing Gnewzy’s release, we must acknowledge that there were some irregularities in the handling of the situation.

“Despite the ransom payment, the police response and support were minimal, leaving much to be desired regarding efficiency and effectiveness.

“Eric Many Records would like to thank the officers who diligently played their part. However, we believe that more could have been done to expedite the process and ensure the safety of Gnewzy, who is now receiving medical care and recuperating from his ordeal.”

The singer, famous for his single ‘Sneakers’, was signed to Eric Many Records in December 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

