Did you know that even at the peak of her career, Genevieve Nnaji ventured into music?

Genevieve Nnaji released her debut album, ‘One Logologo Line,’ in 2004 after signing a recording contract with EKB Records, a Ghanaian record label.

Yet, amidst her illustrious movie career, her musical talent often remains overlooked.

The album boasted a fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and contemporary pop melodies, blending R&B, Hip-Hop, and Urban music elements.

Initially, many Nigerians criticised and ridiculed the album, a common reaction when Nollywood actors venture into music.

However, revisiting the album today, I see that the song isn’t as “terrible” as it was touted. Overall, ‘One Logologo Line’ embodied themes of independence, love, letting go, and the myriad of emotions between under-tuned danceable beats.

The 8-track album has ‘No More’ as its hit song.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“No More”

“No More” was a standout track from Genevieve’s 8-track album. In this song, she boldly declared her freedom from a toxic relationship, no longer refusing to be part of the deception.

Although Genevieve’s musical venture was short-lived, “No More” gained popularity, so much that many forgot the entire album but would always remember just this track.

Let’s take a look at the other tracks in the album.

Ma Bre Wo

“Ma Bre Wo” means “When You Touch Me, I Feel It” in the Akan language.

Akan is a widely spoken language in Ghana.

‘Ma Bre Wo’ expresses a sense of physical or emotional connection when someone touches another; ironically, Genevive sings about a chaotic relationship with a man who is notorious as a serial player and how it affects her emotions. ‘Ma Bre Wo’ has a play time of 4 minutes 37 seconds.

Thinking of You (Feat. Kojo Antwi)

Opening with a smooth collaboration featuring Ghanaian artist Kojo Antwi, ‘Thinking of You’ has 4 minutes and 55 seconds of playtime.

Native Doctor

“Native Doctor” transports listeners to a rhythmic love song. Genevieve sings about a lovey-dovey relationship she couldn’t have enough of, likening it to a medical doctor’s prescription. This love song has a play time of 4 minutes 23 seconds.

One Logologo Line

With its fast-paced beat and energetic rhythm, “One Logologo Line” is a party song. Its catchy chorus makes it irresistible and enjoyable on the dance floor. The song has a playtime of 6 minutes and 3 seconds, making it the longest track on the album.

Bump It Up

“Bump It Up” exudes a party mood, with Genevieve’s assertive vocals commanding attention over a pulsating beat. This high-energy track encourages listeners to embrace their strengths and celebrate their individuality. This lively party jamb spins for 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

Missing You

This track delves into themes of longing and separation, and “Missing You” showcases heartfelt verses over a melodic backdrop. The song’s lyrics and haunting melody linger in the mind, resonating with anyone who has experienced the ache of distance. This track’s play time is 3 minutes 41 seconds.

Genevieve

Closing the album on a reflective note, “Genevieve” offers a glimpse into the singer’s journey as she appreciates everyone who has been a part of it. The song has a playtime of 5 minutes and 16 seconds.

Listening to the 8-track album at a stretch would immerse one in 38 minutes and 26 seconds of Genevive’s world as a musician.

However, after the release of her album, which did not make much of an impact, Genevieve gracefully returned to her acclaimed acting career.

While her musical pursuit may not have endured, it adds an intriguing chapter to the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most beloved entertainment icons, Genevieve Nnaji.

You can now listen to the tracks here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

