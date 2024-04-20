Nasboi, hot on the heels of his hit track ‘Umbrella’ unveiled a new single titled “Small Money” just five months later.

The skitmaker has also recently joined the music company ‘ONErpm Afro-Caribbean.’

The production by Deeyassobeatz is undoubtedly polished, with a contemporary and engaging sound.

Lyrically, “Small Money, ” released on Thursday, centres around indulgence, luxury, and self-assuredness themes.

“Small Money” continues the rhythmic style introduced in “Umbrella,” maintaining a consistent sound characteristic of Nasboi’s current musical direction. This style, characterised by its infectious beats and catchy hooks, has become a signature of Nasboi’s music.

Nasboi’s previous release, “Umbrella,” featuring Wande Coal, celebrates the depth of emotional and material support a loved one offers.

But “Small Money” celebrates self-indulgence and the fleeting pleasures of lavishly spending small gains.

The trajectory of this track and his musical journey becomes more nuanced. “Umbrella” vividly paints a picture of Nasboi’s affection and admiration for a significant other who serves as his anchor and support system in life.

The transition from praising a loved one as a compass, defender, and inhaler in “Umbrella” to asserting one’s ability to outshine even “King Solomon” in “Small Money” reveals an intriguing evolution in Nasboi’s lyrical themes. This shift from love and support to self-assuredness and indulgence marks a significant progression in his music.

The song beautifully captured the essence of love, loyalty, and the unique language of love that revolves around financial gestures and material expressions.

With this backdrop, “Small Money” can be seen as a continuation of Nasboi’s exploration of love, but with a shift in focus.

Composition

The resemblances in beats and rhythm between the two songs might prompt listeners to desire a deeper dive into Nasboi’s musical range.

Nasboi’s “small money” paints a picture of a life filled with small but significant rewards, juxtaposing his aspirations with King Solomon’s.

His lyrics are, “I go jaiye pass you/ Spend my money I go jaiye times two. When I do mathematics, you do there dey speak big English.

“When I dey hustle my small thing, you dey there dey lose for sporty.

“When I get this my money, make you no talk say na Yahoo/ When I get this my dough, make you no talk say na juju I dey do.”

However, aside from the rhythmic elements in “Small Money,” Nasboi has demonstrated his versatility by freestyling on his Instagram page in a style not too distant from this rhythm.

While this consistency can be seen as a strength in establishing his unique sound within the Afrobeats space, it also raises questions about his range and ability to diversify his musical offerings.

Emerging from a background in comedy, Nasboi has made notable strides in the music industry, showcasing his versatility and artistry.

However, some areas warrant closer scrutiny, as does any artiste navigating new genres.

Prolonged reverberation

While the song boasts catchy lines and infectious energy, it must deliver a profound or memorable message.

The repetitive chorus and lack of lyrical depth detract from the song’s overall impact, leaving it feeling shallow and lacking in substance, which could question its replay value.

However, the time value of the song could benefit from more significant variation and development.

The repeated chorus and relatively straightforward structure make the track feel monotonous, failing to hold the listener’s attention throughout its duration.

Critics like Daniel Regha have pointed out the disparity between Nasboi’s catchy lines and the lack of substance in “Small Money.”.

Posting on X, Daniel said,

“Nasboi’s new song “Small Money” Money. A lot of catchy lines but no substance, lyrical content, or replay value. The intro was great (without the EPA EPA hee) & the beats was dope;

“However, he needs music mentorship because very little separates him from the likes of Carter Efe when it comes to lyricism. That said, the background shee),r(s) did a fantastic job. It’s a solid 3. No offence.”

Despite these criticisms, Nasboi’s journey in the music industry is undeniably promising.

His rapid ascent from obscurity to mainstream recognition is a testament to his talent, creativity, and infectious spirit.

With influences like 2Face Idibia and Davido shaping his musical upbringing, Nasboi has the potential to carve out a unique and lasting legacy in the Afrobeat genre.

Verdict

While the song retains a steady style and energy, it lacks a compelling message. It fails to captivate the listener’s imagination, especially considering the music video has yet to be released.

Furthermore, the similarities in rhythm and style between “Umbrella” and “Small Money” highlight Nasboi’s need to diversify his musical offerings and explore new avenues within the afrobeat genre.

While consistency can be a strength in establishing a unique sound, it can lead to monotony and a lack of creative growth if not carefully managed.

With the proper willingness to experiment and diversify his sound, Nasboi has the potential to reach even greater heights in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

At the expense of lyrical depth and substance, “Umbrella” succeeded in striking a balance between catchy hooks and meaningful lyrics, creating a memorable and emotionally resonant song and in contrast, “Small Money” falls short in delivering a profound message or capturing the listener’s imagination beyond its catchy lines and infectious energy.

In conclusion, “Small Money,” like “Umbrella,” is a snapshot of Nasboi’s evolving musical journey, showcasing his strengths and progress.

“Small Money” is rated 5/10.

