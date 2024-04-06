The much-anticipated collaboration between two of Nigeria’s most prominent female acts, Simi and Tiwa Savage, “Men Are Crazy,” dropped on Friday.

After a decade and a half of individual career successes, this duo stirred anticipation to deliver a track redefining the Afropop genre.

However, the result is lacklustre.

Produced by Abayomi ‘Big Fish’ Illerioluwa, “Men are Crazy” opens with a blend of traditional African beats and contemporary pop melodies with a message depicting the complexities of modern relationships and the internal battles faced when love and reason collide.

While the interplay between Simi’s soft, melodic vocals and Tiwa’s powerful, husky tones is commendable, the overall flow feels disjointed. It lacks the captivating essence expected from such a high-profile collaboration.

Lyrically, ‘Men Are Crazy’ attempts to delve into the complexities of romantic relationships with a refreshing honesty and wit.

Lines like “Men are crazy, but I still want one in my bed” aim to capture the uncertainty and duality of emotions associated with romantic entanglements.

However, the execution appears unmotivating, with the lyrics failing to engage listeners and leaving them wanting more depth and creativity from the celebrity duo.

Visual presentation, symbolism

The music video, directed by Pink, is visually appealing and set in a lavish bar. It features Simi and Tiwa in their elements, along with energetic dancers and well-crafted scenes.

However, the symbolism and overall visual representation do not meet the high expectations of the initial promotional images released before the song’s release date.

Fans were expecting a “time bomb” of a music video, but unfortunately, it lacks the jaw-dropping work of art many were hoping for.

An overhyped release?

With their impressive track record in the Afrobeats space and the global music scene, expectations for this release were sky-high.

The beat and the less captivating lyrics do not quite resonate, leading to disappointment and questions about the song’s quality.

While the music video’s visual aspect is smooth and well-executed, the symbolism does not match the intriguing and impactful artistry many expected.

Judging from the initial promotional pictures released before the song’s release, it was evident that their fans were more interested in seeing the duo collaborate than in assessing the song’s quality, given their track record.

Fans reactions

Following the song’s release, social media was abuzz with different reactions.

Kevlar on X commented, “Simi ft Tiwa – Men Are Crazy announcement gained more buzz than the song release yesterdayâ€¦ all the women defending the title slept all through the yesterday.”

Agba feminist shared, “One of my mutuals claimed that ‘Men are Crazy’ was a hit, so I listened. I should’ve known better than to trust their taste in music.”

Basito voiced on X, “Nigerian girls defended Simi and Tiwa Savage’s song title “Men Are Crazy” more than they’ve shown support for the song since its release.”

Twitter critic Daniel Regha expressed his views, stating, “Simi is happily married, and Tiwa Savage has a young son, yet both collaborated to belittle men under the guise of a music collab. Their recent song “Men Are Crazy” is beyond disrespectful, and Tiwa referencing “Men are scum” in her verse is insensitive. After all these years, is this the best they can come up with? Disgraceful!”

Adexjnr also commented, “Nigerian ladies defended the “Men Are Crazy” song title, only to ghost Simi & Tiwa Savage after the song’s release. Can’t you ladies stand by your choices?”

Controversial messaging

The announcement of “Men Are Crazy” elicited considerable backlash from Nigerian men, who expressed discomfort with the title and message coming from married and mature women.

Critics contend that the title may exacerbate gender-based tensions, overshadowing the song’s intended message and generating unnecessary controversy.

Furthermore, the song’s reception highlights a disconnect between its message and musical delivery.

Despite the massive buzz generated by the announcement, some fans, especially women, have been swift to defend the title and its message, disregarding the song’s actual quality.

This raises the question: “Are women supporting the title and message more than they are the song’s delivery?

This disconnect between the song’s message and musical quality raises concerns about female empowerment in the music industry.

While supporting women in music is essential, it should not eclipse the importance of delivering high-quality music that meets the expectations set by such high-profile collaborations.

In conclusion, ‘Men Are Crazy’ by Simi and Tiwa falls short of the overhyped expectations.

The controversial messaging and the disconnect between the song’s message and its delivery further diminish its impact, resulting in a disappointing and missed opportunity for what could have been a legendary collaboration.

As Simi and Tiwa continue to push boundaries and redefine the global music landscape, many ask if the duo’s ‘Men Are Crazy’ is a genre-defying masterpiece that showcases their exceptional talents or conveys a worthy message.

Verdict:

“Men Are Crazy” release by Simi and Tiwa Savage is rated 6/10.

Check out the video below

Men Are Crazy feat Tiwa Savage (Official Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

