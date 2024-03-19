Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, has responded to the allegations levelled against him by his ex-drummer, Kunle Ayanlowo.

Mr Ayanlowo, who played the talking drum for Kwam 1 for 32 years (1990-2022), made some damning allegations against him in an interview with Agbaletu TV posted on YouTube last Friday.

In the interview, Mr Ayanlowo detailed his experiences working with Kwam 1 and accused him of maltreatment, likening their relationship to that of a master and a slave.

On Tuesday, the singer’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, told PREMIUM TIMES that his principal wouldn’t react officially.

He, however, gave some insight into the backstory behind the said maltreatment allegations.

“Officially, Kwam 1 is not responding because anyone can come up with any rumour, and you want to defend; we don’t want to do all of that, but I can chip in what I know, and that is a personal thing, not Kwam 1,” he said.

Genesis

The singer’s spokesperson said Mr Ayanlowo had

issues with Kwam 1 based on a working relationship.

Mr Rasheed said, “Ayanlowo arrived late to a show in Ikeja and was not in uniform. Kwam 1 reprimanded him and informed him that he would not play that day; instead of pleading right away, he insulted his boss, and that’s the genesis of what led to a strain in their relationship.”

Mr Rasheed added that Mr Ayanlowo had been begging to return to the band since he was dismissed but resorted to spinning a false narrative upon realising that Kwam 1 wasn’t receptive to his pleas.

“He had been begging to return, and I can count up to seven or eight people he had sent to plead on his behalf so he can return to the band,” he noted.

Allegations

Mr Rasheed emphasised that Kwam 1 did not owe him (Ayanlowo) any salary, stating that Kwam 1 isn’t to be blamed if the drummer didn’t achieve anything tangible after working with the singer for 32 years.

He also claimed the drummer is aggrieved because Kwam1 laid him off permanently.

The Ibadan-based drummer accused Kwam 1 of withholding his three international passports, stating that he believed the Nigerian constitution specifies that passports should be in the possession of the bearer.

Responding to the ‘passport’ allegation, the singer’s spokesperson said, “I cannot confirm or deny that, and I’m unsure if it’s true. The reality is, when you travel with a band, they often hold onto your passport due to the ‘Japa syndrome’ (a situation whereby band members flee when they travel abroad to perform alongside a renowned singer)”.

More allegations

Mr Ayanlowo claimed he worked for Kwam 1 in fear for 32 years.

“There was no free movement for us when we leave Nigeria to perform abroad because as soon as we leave the immigration office, our passports are seized—only to be returned to us when we’re about to return to Nigeria.

“As soon as we return to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, our passports are seized again. Anyone who left the band didn’t leave with their passport,” he alleged.

Mr Ayanlowo left Kwam 1’s band in 2022 but revealed working with the Fuji star involved more than just apprehension.

The drummer claimed that no musicians who worked for Kwam 1 succeeded and alleged that the singer consistently underpaid them.

He said, “In the Juju music genre, where I worked before joining Kwam 1’s band, payment was based on our earnings, unlike Fuji music. We were unaware of our earnings per show. Sometimes, we had to complete five shows before receiving payment.

“The most memorable instance was from 2021 to 2022, during December when we were swamped. We had 46 shows from October to January, and I received N370,000 total (equivalent to N8043 per show).

“From this amount, I had to cover travel expenses from Ibadan to Lagos, hotel bookings costing at least N10,000 per night, and meals priced at N3,000 per plate. I did not factor in transportation costs. I relied on money sprayed by fans to sustain myself financially.”

He noted that the funds he used to build his house were not earned while working with Kwam 1 but during his time abroad.

“I mentioned earlier that we disagreed on some points. During that time, I was overseas, where I acquired the funds to build a two-bedroom house. It was by the grace of God that I did not receive the money from them.

“I can confidently say that apart from spending money on sustenance, I achieved nothing. The remainder of my earnings came from shows, which I mainly spent on transportation expenses,” he said.

Ulcer and more

Mr Ayanlowo said he became an ulcer patient while working with Kwam 1 due to irregular eating patterns.

“One day, Alhaji met me on the road and stopped the car—the person was driving me to the hospital for my ulcer treatment. I was attempting to explain to Alhaji what happened, but he ordered me to descend from the car and return home.

“Up to this moment, I’m still dealing with the ulcer. On the day we had the altercation, I explicitly told him that even in 20 years, if anything were to happen to me, I would hold him accountable. If anything happens to me from now on, it’s Ayinde. They should hold him responsible.”

He alleged that no band member ever left Kwam 1 without returning unless the person died.

“There was a time when Basiru left. He pursued other ventures, but eventually, he returned, and Alhaji accepted him.

“Anyone who did not return cannot be regarded as a human being anymore; it’s akin to slavery working under Ayinde.”

Watch the interview here: https://youtu.be/qZCu_NogLps?si=so1Jb6Fo5-bS2VmN

