A Nigerian gospel singer, John Kola-Idowu, will launch the Yoruba version of Song of Psalms in the United States of America on 6 April.

Mr Kola-Idowu, an evangelist, has decades of experience performing gospel songs in Nigeria and America.

He has packaged the local version of Song of Psalms in 12 musical albums and 150 songs.

Other Nigerian gospel singers like Adeyinka Alaseyori, evangelist Bola Are, and Mike Abdul will perform at the launch.

BeeJay Sax, Woli Agba Redeem Christian Church of God praise team, and many other gospel singers will also perform at the local version of the Song of Psalms launch.

On Friday, Mr Kola-Idowu told PREMIUM TIMES that he is dedicating the song to the global Christian community and that the launch will unite Christian faithful worldwide to celebrate and rejoice with faith.

“I am sharing this transformative experience with the global Christian community, and the success is dedicated to the Christian community worldwide.

“This momentous occasion will also unite believers from Nigeria and around the world in celebration of faith, music, and the enduring power of the Psalms,” he said.

The gospel singer appreciated the global Christian community for supporting his innovation.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to dedicate Psalm 1-150 to the Christian community in Nigeria and beyond.

“It is my prayer that this project will serve as a source of inspiration and spiritual nourishment for all who encounter it,” Mr Kola-Idowu prayed.

“The dedication event promises to be a joyous celebration featuring live performances, guest artists like Evang Dr Bola Are, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Mike Abdul, BeeJay Sax, Woli Agba, RCCG Praise Team, and so many others; heartfelt testimonials, and reflections on the significance of the Psalms in the lives of believers. Attendees should expect an uplifting experience that will leave a lasting impression on their hearts and minds.”

Mr Kola-Idowu prayed to God to make the song a source of inspiration to listeners worldwide.

