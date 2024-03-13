Tuesday’s re-arrest of Mohbad’s closest friend, singer Owodunni Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, has brought about a new twist into the ongoing investigations of the late singer’s death.

While some concluded that the Police had narrowed the investigations to Primeboy as the main suspect, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the singer was rearrested alongside Ayobami Fisayo, aka Spending, who was later released.

Primeboy was first arrested on 5 October 2023— during his visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

Punch newspaper reported on Tuesday that Primeboy and Spending were required to visit the SCID every week since the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death commenced.

According to the paper, Primeboy was handcuffed and detained upon his visit to the SCID.

Furthermore, the paper on Wednesday reported that Lagos Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said Primeboy was detained based on a petition filed by Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi.

The paper added that Primeboy was questioned on alleged defamation of character and other accusations mentioned in Wunmi’s petition. According to the paper, Primeboy has not been released from police custody.

This newspaper earlier reported that Primeboy accused Wunmi of attempting to frame him in the late singer’s death.

He further stated that Mohbad’s widow said he was aware of the circumstances that led to her husband’s death.

However, the singer, who was declared wanted by police in connection with the investigation into the death of Mohbad, who died on 12 September 2023 at the age of 27, refuted allegations that he killed his friend (Mohbad).

On 14 September, the singer said he was unaware of what happened to the deceased and expressed a shock about Mohbad’s sudden death.

Background

This paper reported that Primeboy released a tribute song titled ‘Tribute to Mohbad’ in memory of Mohbad. The song was released on 25 September on Apple Music.

He recounted how Mohbad shared some of his challenges with him, yet he never anticipated his sudden death.

In the song, the singer reflected on the famous phrase, “What you reap is what you sow,” directed towards whoever had hands in the late singer’s death.

Primeboy explored a sad mix of poignant lyrics and dynamic themes in the one-minute 26-second track, capturing the communal grief felt by fans of the late artiste.

Post-mortem

To uncover the circumstances of Mohbad’s death, the police exhumed the singer’s remains for autopsy on 21 September 2023.

Mr Hundeyin disclosed this, adding that the nurse accused of administering the fatal injection to the deceased singer was also arrested.

However, on 16 January, the management of Mohbad revealed why his autopsy had not been concluded in a statement posted on the late singer’s Instagram page.

The management shared the update about the autopsy to clarify certain truths, aiming to prevent misconceptions and miscommunication from persisting.

