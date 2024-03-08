Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has called out a food company, Erisco Foods Limited, over the unauthorised use of his song.
The song ‘Nobody’ featured Tuface and was on one of MI’s Albums.
Erisco, which has faced public criticism over its handling of a controversial review of its product by a user, made a tweet on X about the quality of its product. In the now-deleted Tweet, the company used MI’s song as a background soundtrack.
In response, MI simply reshared the tweet and wrote “Interesting.” He also included a CHATGPT response to a question on unauthorised use of his song.
Details later…
