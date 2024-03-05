Veteran Nigerian musician Innocent Onyebuchi, popularly known as Daddy Fresh, has disclosed battling with a partial stroke for over two years.

In a video shared on music producer Nelson Brown’s and his (Daddy Fresh’s) Instagram page, the singer said he was at high risk of kidney failure and prostate problems.

Daddy Fresh was a founding member, lead vocalist, and songwriter of the ‘DE Pretty Busy Boys’ group, which included Daddy Showkey, Cashman Davies, and Sexy Pretty, famous in the 90s.

Although Daddy Fresh played a significant role in Galala’s music development, the genre’s growth was also influenced by the contributions of Daddy Showkey and Baba Fryo.

He said, “I have been facing this for over two years, and I was handling it on my own, believing it would not take this long, but my purpose in God disposes. Right now, as it is for me, it’s hitting me so hard that I couldn’t imagine.

“I need your help, and I am soliciting for help right now because I have exhausted all I have on me. Despite being on the bed, I still try to reach other people who are in need and passing through their pains. The difference is I hide my own from people because I believe I’ll be able to handle it.”

The ‘My Okoso’ crooner appealed to Nigerians for financial support, noting that he could no longer fight the disease alone.

He urged Nigerians not to allow him to die because he had not fulfilled his purpose on earth.

“I support those in need to ensure they are good because that is my purpose in life, to be beneficial to everyone in the world close to me, even those who are not close, and I don’t even care to know if you’re near or not, what matters is you have to stay alive.

“So, as it is right now, it has gotten to the stage where I can’t fund it anymore. Please, my dear people, I now appeal to you to save a soul because my mission on earth is incomplete, and it will hurt me badly to go this way. I have a lot of people out there who are looking up to me and God to get to their career destination in life. Kindly help me; it will give me great joy to contribute to their career and get to the level they ought to.”

The ‘Elerugbe erue’ hitmaker, however, did not disclose the amount required to offset his medical bills.

Why I’m just speaking out

The King of the Ajegunle Musicians said he refrained from disclosing his struggles with partial stroke to the public due to his personality.

He credited his friends for providing him with the courage to open up about battling a partial stroke.

He stated, “I’m very shy, but these guys gave me the courage to open up. Those who want to laugh may do so, and those who want to help will do so. Life is significant, and in fact, I have come to realise its significance even more.”

“I urge you, my people, to not let this soul slip away. This soul possesses great potential to enrich the music industry and positively impact people worldwide.”

Background

On 31 January 2022, he made headlines when he pledged to enhance welfare programs for Nigerian musicians under the Creative Industry Group (CIG).

He revealed this commitment while discussing his vision and mission for the CIG during an address in Lagos, where he served as the head of the music department.

Daddy Fresh began his musical career in the mid-1980s. His tracks ‘Elerugbe Erue, ‘Faka Fiki faka’, and ‘Fiji fa’ collectively sold over 300,000 units in Lagos state.

Some of his songs include Evil Suit, Don’t Say Goodbye—Onion Lover, Syncro Dance, My Okoso, Ko Le Tan, Oyoyo, Winchy Winchy, God of Miracle and Ur Love.

