‘Excess Love’ remix, a famous track of Nigerian gospel sensation Mercy Chinwo, featuring JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, has become her first song to surpass 5 million streams on Spotify.

Spotify revealed this in the build-up to Mercy’s 12-tracker third album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’, set to be released on Friday.

‘Excess Love’, released in 2018, achieved the 1 million mark in December 2019, while the remix featuring JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise surpassed 5 million streams in December 2022. The award-winning singer is also the fourth most streamed Nigerian gospel musician on Spotify

.

In the reports, Spotify noted that In the last 90 days, tracks like ‘Wonder,’ ‘You Do This One,’ and the timeless ‘Chinedum’ have dominated their streaming charts.

According to Spotify, Mercy’s musical influence transcends borders, with her tracks resonating in top streaming countries such as the USA, UK, Ghana, Canada, South Africa, and more.

The analysis also shows that her songs are most-streamed in Lagos, Nigeria, and other cities like Port Harcourt, Katsina, Accra, Johannesburg, and Nairobi.

Nigerian gospel scene

Gospel music in Nigeria has come a long way, boasting artistes known worldwide whose music ministry uplifts millions of listeners globally.

Despite their success, these artistes often face comparisons to secular artists regarding revenue and global acceptance. Arguably, their struggle is more significant, even as they consistently produce music that inspires and enlightens.

Leading African Gospel artists like Benjamin Dube, Winnie Mashaba, Nothando Hlophe, Sinach, Joe Mettle, Kambua, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Ntokozo Mbambo, and Mercy are leveraging streaming platforms to reach global audiences.

Regarding the impact of streaming platforms on her career and colleagues, Mercy said live performances and radio airplay remain central to the spiritual mission of the African Gospel industry. Still, streaming platforms play a distinct and complementary role.

She said, ‘‘Compared to physical shows, which often focus on religious messages with potentially limited financial returns, streaming allows artists to earn income from their music. This vital source of income provides crucial support for their artistic endeavours and complements the core ministry, ultimately contributing to the genre’s overall growth and sustainability.

The global streaming leader, Spotify, recognises these artistes and the genre, reinforcing its commitment to unlocking its immense potential and empowering artists to reach new audiences worldwide.

Third album

On embracing modernity without compromise, Mercy said the perception of gospel artistes lagging behind tech trends is shifting.

‘‘A new generation, particularly in Afro Gospel, actively embraces digital tools and leverages modern trends, demonstrating that staying true to core values is compatible with harnessing the power of new media. This embrace empowers gospel artists to reach new audiences, effectively share their message, and contribute to the genre’s vibrant evolution. The key lies in authenticity, strategic adaptation, and staying true to the core values that resonate with listeners globally,’’ she said.

Though the media spotlight often illuminates secular music, the singer said data reveals a surprising truth: gospel ranks among the most consumed genres in Africa. This phenomenon, she said, speaks volumes about the continent’s deeply rooted spirituality and vast Christian population.

Mercy rose to fame in 2012 after emerging as the winner of the second season of Nigerian Idol. She signed with EeZee Conceptz in 2017 and released her debut album, The Cross My Gaze, in 2018. Her second album, Satisfied, was released in 2020.

In addition to her staggering streaming figures, Mercy’s talent has earned her multiple awards, including Best Female Artist, Best International Act accolade at the Premier Gospel Awards in the UK, and Best Video of the Year.

Furthermore, the lead single from her forthcoming album, “You Do This One,” soared to the number one spot on YouTube and has sparked a viral sensation on TikTok, amassing over 340,000 video creations.

She married Blessed Uzochikwa, pastor, in August 2022 and they welcomed their daughter a year later.

