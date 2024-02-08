Days after losing the Best African Music Performance award at the Grammys to South African singer Tyla, Nigerian singer Asake bounced back, winning the Best African Act award at the 2024 MOBO Awards held in Sheffield, UK, on Wednesday night.

MOBO Awards, or the Music of Black Origin Awards, are an annual British music awards that celebrate achievements in music genres like hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, and more.

The awards are a significant recognition of black artistes and their contributions to the music scene.

Asake outshone other artistes at the 26th edition of the awards, including Tyla, Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Libianca, Adekunle Gold, Wizkid, Rema, and Uncle Waffles.

At the awards ceremony, Asake was not Nigeria’s sole victor; gospel singer Samuel Onwubiko, known as Limoblaze, also clinched the Best Gospel Act award.

Limoblaze defeated UK gospel singers Annatoria, Calledout Music, Guvna B, Tofunmi Adorna, and Triple O to win.

British rapper Central Cee dominated the winners’ list, bagging two awards: Best Male Act and Song of the Year for “Sprinter,” featuring British-Nigerian rapper Dave.

Other Nigerians who have won

Asake and Limoblaze are not the first Nigerian singers to achieve this feat; others have also made history.

The ‘Mr Money’ crooner and Limoblaze join the ranks of Wizkid, who won Best African Act in 2020 and Best International Act in 2016, and Burna Boy, who also clinched the Best International Act in 2020.

In 2017, Davido won the Best African Act award, while in 2012, D’banj similarly won the title of Best African Act.

See the complete list of MOBO Award winners 2024 below:

Best Male Act: Central Cee

Best Female Act: RAYE

Album Of The Year: Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’

Song Of The Year: Central Cee and Dave – ‘Sprinter’

Best Newcomer: Tunde

Video Of The Year: Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’

Best R&B/Soul Act: SAULT

Best Hip Hop Act: Little Simz

Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone

Best Drill Act: K-Trap

Best International Act (US): Drake and 21 Savage

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Best Media Personality: Shxtngigs

Best African Music Act: Asake

Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant

Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective

Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred

Best Electronic/Dance Act: Shygirl

Best Producer: INFLO

Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze

Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul

Impact Award: Sugababes

Paving The Way Award: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill

Pioneer Award: GHETTS

