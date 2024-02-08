Days after losing the Best African Music Performance award at the Grammys to South African singer Tyla, Nigerian singer Asake bounced back, winning the Best African Act award at the 2024 MOBO Awards held in Sheffield, UK, on Wednesday night.
MOBO Awards, or the Music of Black Origin Awards, are an annual British music awards that celebrate achievements in music genres like hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, and more.
The awards are a significant recognition of black artistes and their contributions to the music scene.
Asake outshone other artistes at the 26th edition of the awards, including Tyla, Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Libianca, Adekunle Gold, Wizkid, Rema, and Uncle Waffles.
At the awards ceremony, Asake was not Nigeria’s sole victor; gospel singer Samuel Onwubiko, known as Limoblaze, also clinched the Best Gospel Act award.
Limoblaze defeated UK gospel singers Annatoria, Calledout Music, Guvna B, Tofunmi Adorna, and Triple O to win.
British rapper Central Cee dominated the winners’ list, bagging two awards: Best Male Act and Song of the Year for “Sprinter,” featuring British-Nigerian rapper Dave.
Other Nigerians who have won
Asake and Limoblaze are not the first Nigerian singers to achieve this feat; others have also made history.
The ‘Mr Money’ crooner and Limoblaze join the ranks of Wizkid, who won Best African Act in 2020 and Best International Act in 2016, and Burna Boy, who also clinched the Best International Act in 2020.
In 2017, Davido won the Best African Act award, while in 2012, D’banj similarly won the title of Best African Act.
See the complete list of MOBO Award winners 2024 below:
Best Male Act: Central Cee
Best Female Act: RAYE
Album Of The Year: Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’
Song Of The Year: Central Cee and Dave – ‘Sprinter’
Best Newcomer: Tunde
Video Of The Year: Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’
Best R&B/Soul Act: SAULT
Best Hip Hop Act: Little Simz
Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone
Best Drill Act: K-Trap
Best International Act (US): Drake and 21 Savage
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall
Best Media Personality: Shxtngigs
Best African Music Act: Asake
Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant
Best Jazz Act: Ezra Collective
Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred
Best Electronic/Dance Act: Shygirl
Best Producer: INFLO
Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze
Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul
Impact Award: Sugababes
Paving The Way Award: Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill
Pioneer Award: GHETTS
