In a shocking turn of events at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday, Nigerian music sensations, including Davido and Burna Boy, faced a disappointing defeat as they lost in all their nominated categories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other three Nigerian artistes nominated— Ayra Starr, Olamide and Asake, also failed to make the list of winners.

Burna Boy received four nominations this year: Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World” with 21 Savage), Best Global Music Performance (Alone), Best African Music Performance (City Boys) and Best Global Music Album (I Told Them).

The Nigerian music star also made history as the first Afrobeats musician to perform at the 2024 Grammys but failed to clinch any awards.

Also, Davido, who got his first nominations for Best Global Music Album (Timeless), Best African Music Performance (“Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys), and Best Global Music Performance (Feel), failed to win any award.

Asake and Olamide’s Amapiano song did not make it to the winning list after its nomination in the Best African Music performance category.

Ayra Starr’s Rush song could not make a winning impression despite her nomination for the inaugural Best Music Performance category.

The news has sparked widespread disappointment and frustration among fans and the Nigerian music community.

Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of disappointment as fans lament the loss of their favourite stars.

The Best African Music Performance category saw South Africa’s Tyla emerge victorious with her song “Water”.

Also, in the much-anticipated Best Global Music Album category, Davido and Burna Boy fell short, with Indian band, Shakti’s “This Moment” clinching the coveted award.

The hashtag #GrammySnubNaija trended on X, formerly Twitter, with fans venting their frustration over what they perceived as a missed opportunity for Nigerian music to gain international recognition.

The Twitterverse became a virtual town square for fans to voice their disappointment, frustration, and disbelief.

@NaijaMusicLover tweeted, “I can’t believe what I just witnessed. All our hopes were dashed in one night. Davido and Burna Boy deserved better.”

X user @AfrobeatsQueen shared a meme of a shocked face, captioned, “Me watching the Grammys realising they snubbed our Nigerian kings. #ShameOnGrammys.”

@NaijaJollofQueen wrote, “This is beyond heartbreaking. Our artistes have been making waves globally, and the Grammys failed to acknowledge their impact. Disappointed but not defeated. We’ll keep shining.

In a series of passionate tweets, @MusicAficionado expressed, “It’s not just about winning awards. Nigerian music has influenced the world. Our artists have elevated the game. Grammy or not, we are a force to be reckoned with. #NaijaStandUp.”

Celebrities also joined the conversation, stating, “Sending love and respect to our stars who gave their all. We see your hard work and dedication. The Grammys might have missed it, but the world knows who runs the show. #NaijaToTheWorld,” they said.

Despite the disappointment, some X users emphasised the need to focus on the bigger picture.

@AfrobeatInsider tweeted, “Let’s not forget Nigerian music’s impact globally. Awards are just one part of the journey. Our artistes have opened doors for Afrobeats worldwide. The movement continues.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

