The conflict between following one’s dream and obeying one’s parents is eternal. Parents usually have that good-intentioned path they want their children to follow.

Like many creatives before him, fast-rising Afrobeats artiste Shina Emmanuel, also known as Momentum, chose music over his father’s counsel.

Momentum, a Guinness World Record holder who released his fourth extended-play album (EP) ‘Ojo-Alaba’ last December, said his late dad wanted him to be a doctor. Still, he has so much tune in him, he couldn’t be anything else but a musician.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Momentum narrated what inspired him to make music and how he wishes to use his music to inspire his fans and community positively.

Momentum was introduced to music as a child. At home, his father plays the tunes of famous Nigerian musicians like Shina Peter and Ebenezer Obey. But it was when he heard the music of the Plantation Boys that his passion for music came to life.

“I fell in love instantly and said I would do music from that moment. In secondary school, I started a group with classmates in JSS 3, and we started performing in school functions, social days and others—after secondary school, my music partners relocated abroad, and it was just me; I continued from then,” he said.

“The music my dad played back then was quite different from what I create now,” he said.

Momentum started as a rapper, and like most rappers growing up in the early 2000s, he was heavily influenced by American gangsta rappers such as Tupac. Local rappers like Olamide and Tribesmen were his influence.

Maybe he would have been a doctor, but his aversion to blood and the pull of music redirected him from the sciences to the arts. He later studied to be a journalist.

The early stage of his musical career was challenging as he struggled financially.

“Yes, financially, you know, no record labels, no sponsors. You have to take a chance, bet on yourself, and hope you get noticed one day.”

He said despite the difficulties of stamping his presence in Nigeria’s competitive music industry, he derives fulfilment when people sing his songs or quote his lyrics.

“Like, even if it’s just one person walking up to you and telling you, Hey! guy, I love your music. I’m a big fan. Like, I think you’ve won already. That’s a triumph. That’s how I get triumph. If five to ten people can walk up to you and say, I love your music. I like your music. And they are quoting lines from your music. You pretty much won already. So, five will become ten. Ten will become twenty. Twenty will become fifty. Fifty will become one hundred. And that’s how your fan base grows. That’s a triumph for me.”

Momentum sings to address societal issues and reflect the happenings in his community.

“I’m a product of my environment; everything I’ve sung about is stuff that I’ve felt – the life I’ve lived, the things I’ve seen. That’s why you hear me singing about various topics, from government issues to partying, making money, flexing, and everything that needs to be talked about,” he said.

Guinness World Record

Momentum’s most notable musical accomplishment was being certified by the Guinness World Records for participating in the longest music marathon. He achieved this feat in 2022 alongside 29 other Nigerian artistes.

A Nigerian artiste and founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), Hawwal Ogungbadero, birthed the idea to create a platform to help young artistes explore their creativities.

Mr Ogungbadero organised the longest-recorded marathon event on 25 June 2022.

The recording session at the Sambol Production Studio in Lagos saw Mr Ogungbadero, alongside his team, including Momentum feature on multiple music instrumentals non-stop for 40 hours and 19 minutes.

Momentum said Mr Ogungbadero hosted the event to showcase the creativity of young artistes.

“I participated because of the prospect of having ‘Guinness World Record Holder’ next to my name— it’s the stuff of dreams.

‘Ojo-Alaba’

Speaking about his new EP, Ojo-Alaba and his shift to Afrobeats, Momentum said it is a testament to his versatility as a musician.

“I still identify as a rapper, occasionally delving into different genres.”

The protean musician said he borrowed a leaf from one of his musical idols, Olamide.

“Olamide, a rapper who seamlessly incorporates Afrobeat, inspired me. If Olamide can embrace singing, so can I.”

He said he was also inspired to make Afrobeats following the successes of some of Nigeria’s most prominent musical acts, such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Asake.

Momentum said “Ojo-Alaba” is the most sentimental of all his albums because it captures the stories of the first 24 years of his life.

Alaba, where one of the biggest electronic markets in Africa is located, is a popular neighbourhood in Ojo, a town in Lagos. Residents of the area and most Lagosians usually refer to the two towns as one, hence the name Ojo-Alaba.

Momentum said after the release of “There Are No Rules to This Shit”, his penultimate project in 2020, his musical trajectory took a downward turn, Ojo-Alaba is an awakening from the creative standstill that followed the project, so it is only apt that his new project is named after the place of his birth, the wellspring of his inspiration and creativity.

“I fell in love with music again after reconnecting with the vibrant energy of the young in the area. This served as the catalyst, reigniting my passion for recording, ultimately shaping the essence of the EP – a breath of fresh air that propelled me to title it ‘Ojo Alaba.’

He said his favourite tracks on the EP are Koolu Tempa and Gbosa. He said that Koolu Tempa was written during one of the darkest periods of his life – he was grappling with depression, anger, and financial frustration at the time.

Despite his struggles, the song conveys a message of staying calm and assuring that everything will eventually be okay.

“It’s ironic because, in such a turbulent state, one would expect a song filled with anger, but I was urging people to cool their temper, emphasising its importance to me.”

He said he discovered his unique voice and artistic identity through “Koolu Tempa”, the last track in the Ojo-Alaba EP. He said he was uncertain if he could similarly recreate music.

Gbosa evokes memories of the past, particularly at Ojo-Alaba. It has a street appeal. “Gbosa is renowned in Ojo Alaba, like a resounding applause,” he said.

“This EP marks my fourth project. The initial one dates back to 2011, titled ‘The Street Boy With Attitude EP,’ followed by a mixtape ‘Street Boy With Attitude’ in 2014. In 2020, I released ‘There Are No Rules To This’, making each project exceptionally meaningful,” he said.

He said he hoped one day he would have the chance to collaborate with some of his musical idols, such as Olamide, Burna Boy, and Asake.

At the moment, Momentum is focused on promoting his Ojo-Alaba and making videos of some of the songs in the EP.

Check out his Ojo- Alaba EP Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

