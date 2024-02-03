Despite the online spat, his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and a problematic collaboration deal with singers Esquare, controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, appears to be quite favoured in his music career of barely three years.

While A-listers like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy may not have considered collaborating with him, his talent and social media presence appear to have caught the attention of international rapper Rick Ross, who announced an intention to collaborate with him alongside Odumodublvck.

It comes on the heels of his (Portable’s) feature on UK star rapper Skepta’s new release “Tony Montana”.

Odumodublvck, on the other hand, is an Abuja-based rapper who shot into the limelight with the release of his single, ‘PICANTO’, in November 2022.

Rick Ross, a top American rapper, record executive, and influential figure in modern hip-hop music, revealed this in a series of videos on his official Instagram handle on Friday.

He said: “I have been speaking on this for several years. It is time for Africa. I am ready to plant the flag big. I want to help bring attention to Africa and all the fantastic artistes. I want to show love to African artistes. I want to show love to Africa. This is coming from America, the United States.

“Let us start with Odumodublvck, Nigeria; Amaraae, Ghana; Uncle Waffles, South Africa; Portable, Nigeria; ElGrandeToto Morroco, Harmonize, Tanzania; Innoss’B, Congo; Camo, South Africa.”

Portable and Odumodublvck were the only Nigerian musicians he mentioned in his video.

Rick Ross is no stranger to Nigerian music; he featured in P-Square’s 2011 hit ‘Beautiful Oyinye’, Burna Boy’s ‘The Devil’ of 2020, and Yemi Alade’s ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix in 2019.

Naija to the world

In a series of videos shared on his Instagram story on Friday, Rick Ross expressed his love for African culture, Nigerian music, people, and some fantastic places.

He said this triggered him to bring more attention to Africa through a collaborative album with the continent’s artistes.

The 48-year-old mentioned that he had toured 13 African countries over the past 15 years and witnessed the blessings of the continent’s artistes, foods, and fashion.

He added that he had been discussing collaboration with African artistes for several years and felt that now was the time to make a significant move.

The rapper noted that he was doing this out of love for and celebration of African culture.

He further revealed visiting some African Presidents and people doing remarkable things on the continent.

“I just want to show love to the President or someone doing something outstanding in Africa. Let’s start with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria; William Ruto, Kenya; Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania; and Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa,’’ said Rick Ross

He further urged his fellow American artistes who were considering vacation destinations to consider Africa the ideal continent for their travels.

“Africa, I have a got a huge announcement. First and foremost, I love Africa. I have been touring Africa for the last 15 years. I have been to over 13 different countries in Africa. I love the food and the culture. I love the fashion.

‘‘And the world loves the music. So, what I want to do is to bring more attention to Africa. Let us do a considerable collaboration album. Myself, Brett Berish, and all the fantastic artistes in Africa, notable producers, let us collaborate’’.

Rick Ross, a die-hard Afrobeats fan, in May 2023 referred to the Mavin signee, Ayra Starr, as a beautiful superstar, saying he would visit her in Nigeria.

During his last visit to Nigeria in April 2022, the Maybach Music boss enjoyed the hospitality and was so amazed by the plethora of talents in the country that he promised to sign two Nigerian acts to his record label in America.

Reacting, Portable appreciated Rick Ross for finding him worthy of collaboration. He shared the American rapper video with the caption ‘We love you.’

Odumodublvck, on his X page (formerly Twitter ), lauded Rick Ross for finding him worthy of a collaboration.

Odumodublvck said this in a video titled ‘Dream it, believe it, shout out to @RickRoss.’

In the video, he revealed that the music that got him to where he was in terms of sound was fueled by the American rapper’s rap style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

