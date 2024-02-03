Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo returns with his latest offering, “The Chorus Leader,” following the success of his previous albums, ‘Beautiful Noise’ in 2011 and ‘Merry Christmas, Darling’ in 2019.

In this 17-track album, Dakolo demonstrates his mastery of soulful vocals, diverse musical influences, and reflective songwriting.

Initially scheduled for release on 20 January, Mr Dakolo, in an official statement, postponed the release date to 26 January.

The album features collaborations with versatile artistes such as Patoranking, Falz, Phyno, Cobhams Asuquo, and Black Geez.

The singer, who had previously teased his fans with ‘Men of the South,’ a track on the album, assured them of an exceptional musical experience.

The album offers a blend of danceable tracks, soulful ballads, and introspective songs, appealing to a broad audience. The album lived up to its pre-release hype.

However, the 17-track debut album showcases Timi Dakolo’s artistic growth and versatility.

In this review, PREMIUM TIMES analyses the tracks to highlight Mr Dakolo’s solidifying position as a leading voice in contemporary Afrobeat and Nigerian music.

Tracks Listing: Societal issues

Na So E Be

“Na So E Be,” which means ‘That’s how it is,’ is a deep look into life through Afrobeat music. Timi Dakolo and Patoranking work together to tell a story that mixes personal thoughts with things everyone can relate to.

The song talks about how life can be unpredictable, with good times and bad times, victories and losses. Dakolo’s part of the song encourages people to stay strong when things get tough.

Patoranking adds his part, talking about being true to yourself and chasing your dreams no matter what. The music has a slow beat with catchy drums and strong bass, and Dakolo’s voice is smooth and strong, showing both vulnerability and strength.

The lyrics remind us to be careful who we trust and not to rush through life because things happen in their own time.

This song can motivate anyone going through a hard time, reminding them to stay true to themselves. Patoranking’s energetic rap gives the song some extra energy, and the music is well-made with nice horn and keyboard sounds, making it feel rich and deep.

“Na So E Be” is a song about staying strong through tough times, offering comfort and strength to those who need it. It’s like a calm, comforting song in the middle of chaos, inviting everyone to join in and find peace and inspiration.

Nothing Dey Spoil for God’s Hand

This song is a soul-stirring Afrobeat anthem celebrating trusting God’s plan. It’s a comforting tune that offers hope during tough times.

The song’s message is clear: have faith and surrender to God’s will completely. Dakolo sings about trusting God despite life’s challenges, believing everything will work out for the best.

The song emphasises that nothing goes wrong in God’s hands, highlighting the singer’s reliance on divine guidance.

Dakolo talks about shining through difficult times by entrusting his life to God. Despite the country’s challenges, he finds strength in his faith.

The song also touches on gratitude, perseverance, and finding strength in faith. Its upbeat Afrobeat groove makes it easy to dance and sing along.

Dakolo’s powerful vocals convey the message with sincerity, while the rich instrumentation blends traditional African elements with modern production seamlessly.

This song could become an uplifting anthem for anyone seeking solace and hope during tough times. It’s catchy, enjoyable, and carries a profound spiritual message.

Hustle

The track “Hustle” is all about motivation and energy. It celebrates the hard work and determination needed to succeed, especially when making money.

This catchy song will resonate with anyone who’s chased their dreams. It emphasises the importance of not giving up, as the world favours those who succeed financially.

Timi Dakolo talks about the importance of making money to improve his family’s living situation, highlighting life’s challenges. He acknowledges the long hours, sacrifices, and setbacks of chasing success but stresses the need to keep going.

In short, “Hustle” is an inspiring song that leaves listeners feeling empowered and ready to tackle anything. It’s a reminder that persistence pays off, no matter the obstacles.

No Forget Home

This song is about remembering where you come from, even as you grow and succeed. Dakolo talks about finding comfort and strength in a ‘home,’ whether with family, culture, or a familiar place.

The music starts with a sad piano tune that sets a thoughtful mood. It talks about the temptation to chase distant dreams while forgetting your roots. As the song continues, it adds African drum sounds to modern beats.

Dakolo’s voice is deep and full of feeling, making you think of the past. When the chorus comes, it’s loud and catchy, telling you never to forget where you’re from.

The song reminds us to know ourselves and stay true to who we are. It’s a touching track, especially for those who’ve moved away or undergone significant changes.

Dakolo’s music combines heartfelt singing, lyrics we can all relate to, and tunes that make you feel something. It’s a song you won’t forget easily.

In short, this song can be like a reminder of home for anyone who’s lost touch with where they started.

Men of the South

This track celebrates the pride of Southern Nigeria, capturing its vibrant energy, rich history, and diverse culture. It blends Afrobeat, highlife, and gospel music, creating a fresh yet familiar sound perfect for singing along.

The anthemic chorus, “We are the men of the South, strong and proud,” is catchy and embodies a strong sense of identity and belonging, making it a great party song for Southerners.

The instrumentation is lush and layered, combining traditional African instruments with modern elements like synthesisers and electric guitars. Timi Dakolo’s lyrics vividly depict the Southern landscape, from bustling markets to vibrant festivals, while praising its contributions to music, art, and literature.

Beyond celebrating the South’s unique identity, the song promotes unity and brotherhood among all Nigerians. It offers a captivating glimpse into the region’s rich heritage, showcasing its culture, identity, and unwavering spirit.

This track stands out on “The Chorus Leaders” and could be seen as something else by the people in the North and East.

Additionally, tracks like “One Day” and “Amen,” produced and co-written by Cobhams Asuquo, and “Omo Ayo—Happy Fellow,” produced by Magical Andy and co-written by Marrz, address societal issues. In contrast, “Ka Ne Ke So,” produced and co-written by Kayode, adds depth to the album’s societal theme.

Tracklisting: Love

Iyawo Mi

This song is a beautiful tribute to love and commitment, perfect for sharing during special romantic moments.

It expresses deep affection and gratitude for a partner, referring to them as “sunrise, love, and essence.”

Timi Dakolo’s choice of tender words to describe his partner gives the song a warm and comforting feel, highlighting the joy and fulfilment found in a loving relationship.

He sings about building a future together and promising eternal love, showcasing the song’s strength and the solidity of their bond—providing a sense of security and confidence in the future.

The melody is gentle and calming, creating a romantic ambience. The addition of Yoruba language adds a unique cultural touch and intimacy to the song, making it even more special.

“Iyawo Mi” is versatile enough for various occasions, whether weddings, anniversaries, or just as a simple expression of love on any ordinary day.

It’s a timeless and heartfelt song that celebrates the beauty and strength of love—sure to resonate with anyone who treasures their partner and wants to express their deepest emotions.

Obim

“This song celebrates the beauty of Igbo culture and love. From its title, ‘Obim,’ which means ‘My Heart’ in Igbo, to its music and lyrics, it beautifully embraces Igbo traditions.

Timi Dakolo’s soulful voice shines brightly, expressing both passion and tenderness.

The song’s mood is joyful and hopeful, making it ideal for weddings and other events.

The production is polished and balanced, giving every part a chance to shine without overshadowing the rest.

Timi Dakolo’s music celebrates Yoruba and Igbo cultures, showcasing his inclusive approach as a singer who appreciates diversity.

While “Iyawo Mi” honoured Yoruba women, “Obim” celebrates Igbo women. Dakolo’s music embodies unity and acceptance, reflecting his commitment to embracing different cultures through his artistry.

This woman

“This Woman,” featuring Falz, Phyno, Black Geez, and Cobhams, is a joyful celebration of love, made even more delightful by its talented collaborators.

While some critics might find it a bit much, the song’s authentic charm lies in its upbeat vibe and diverse music styles.

It starts with Timi Dakolo’s smooth, soulful voice, setting the scene for a love song with a twist. Phyno and Falz, two of Nigeria’s top rappers, bring their flair, adding a playful touch that blends perfectly with Dakolo’s vocals. And Cobhams Asuquo’s production deserves a round of applause, mixing Afrobeat, jazzy piano, and hints of reggae for an exciting sound experience.

What makes “This Woman” unique is how Dakolo paints a vivid picture of his ideal partner, highlighting her strength, beauty, and unwavering support. The chorus, sung by Dakolo, Phyno, and Falz together, is so catchy it’ll stay with you long after the song ends.

Sure, some might say it’s crowded with five artists, and its nearly five-minute length might push your patience. But isn’t that just Dakolo’s way of showing his big dreams and creating something unique?

“This Woman” is a lively, infectious track that stands out on “The Chorus Leader” for its mix of styles, great team effort, and genuine lyrics. Whether you see it as a masterpiece or a bit too much, one thing’s for sure: it’ll make you smile and appreciate the extraordinary women in your life.

Anything for you

Nestled in Timi Dakolo’s new album, “The Chorus Leader,” is a song called “Anything For You” about love and devotion.

While some might say it’s similar to other tracks like “Obim” and “Iyawo Mi,” “Anything For You” stands out for its unique charm and heartfelt message.

The song starts with a soft guitar sound, creating a cosy atmosphere for Dakolo’s smooth singing. As the song progresses, it gets more intense, with Dakolo pouring his heart out in his soulful style.

The chorus is catchy and powerful, expressing his endless love: “Anything for you, I’ll do anything for you/Just tell me, and it’s done.” It’s a simple but strong message that anyone in love can relate to.

One of the best things about “Anything For You” is its honesty. Dakolo keeps it honest, avoiding clichés and fancy words. Instead, he talks about authentic moments and promises made under the stars.

Lines like “I’ll be your shelter in the storm” and “With you, my life is complete” feel genuine and heartfelt, making the song even more relatable.

“Anything For You” blends old and new sounds with classic guitar and soulful singing mixed with modern beats. It shows Dakolo’s journey as an artist, blending his roots with contemporary influences.

Other love songs on the album include “The Vow,” produced by Cobhams Asuquo, “Premium Enjoyment” by Magical Andy, and “Hard Guy”, produced by Yaso. Each song adds its flavour to the album’s love theme.

Verdict

One song on the album, ‘Men of the South,’ might seem to focus too much on money and spending and portrays the Southern part of Nigeria as peaceful, which could upset some people, especially with the economic and insecurity differences in the country.

Some listeners might think this song praises the strengths of one region while making fun of others facing problems like security issues and killing, among others. This could lead to oversimplified ideas about Southern Nigerians.

Because of this focus on money and the risk of stereotypes, some listeners, especially those from other parts of the country, might not like this song.

Apart from that one song, ‘The Chorus Leader’ still shows off Timi Dakolo’s fantastic talent and flexibility.

The 17 songs in the album are well done and enjoyable. Dakolo mixes styles like soul, highlife, swing, Afrobeats, and R&B, showing off his extraordinary voice and range.

The album has good production and gives a happy and uplifting feeling, with guest appearances from famous artistes like Patoranking, Phyno, Falz, and others.

So, I recommend this album for anyone who wants love songs to make their relationships or weddings more special or for anyone who needs motivation.

Verdict: 8/10

